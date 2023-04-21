EX-TROPICAL Cyclone Ilsa hit northern WA early at midnight last Thursday and showed little mercy for those in its direct line of destruction.
Pastoralists either evacuated or bunkered down in homesteads, as the category five storm - which set a new wind speed record at 288 kilometres per hour - made landfall.
On Friday morning, it was classified as a category three system and was expected to maintain cyclone intensity until late at night as it travelled hundreds of kilometres inland towards Telfer and Kunawarritji.
Populated areas were spared from major damage, however several Pilbara pastoralists and the Pardoo Roadhouse and Tavern - which was completely destroyed - face a long road to recovery.
Lux Lethbridge, who manages Warrawagine and Wallal Downs stations with his wife Belinda, labelled the wind as incomprehensible.
Warrawagine Station - 225km east of Port Hedland - was in the eye of the storm and suffered significant damage, whereas Wallal Downs Station - about 300km south of Broome - escaped relatively unscathed.
The Lethbridges and about 25 workers sheltered in the original Warrawagine Homestead, built in 1901, when the cyclone made its passage through WA and directly over the station.
Monday marked the start of the mammoth clean-up process, with most man-made infrastructure in the cyclone's path severely damaged or destroyed.
"It was something to behold - nothing could prepare you," Mr Lethbridge said.
"We were impacted by the wind for seven hours from midnight Thursday until 7.30am Friday.
"When it was safe enough to go outside we saw buildings destroyed within 20m of the homestead, but the wind was so loud we didn't hear one bit of destruction."
Flying 200km to the station's bottom boundary, Mr Lethbridge believed the eye of the storm could have been at least 50km wide.
He said about 50 water points, two thirds of the solar panel installation, three sheds, kilometres of fencing and every windmill at Warrawagine were claimed.
If windmills weren't flattened to ground level, all the wheels and heads were completely destroyed.
Mr Lethbridge said a big, old hay shed and the workers' quarters were also destroyed.
"Not a building was left unscathed, let's put it that way," he said.
Fortunately - as of Monday morning and in the areas Mr Lethbridge had assessed - no livestock appeared to be injured.
He said another positive could be found in the fact an average 100 millimetres rainfall was recorded across Warrawagine, filling the rivers, creeks and gullies.
"The water was phenomenal, I've only been here eight years, but it's the most I've ever seen," Mr Lethbridge said.
"It could be up to 200mm in some parts, finishing the wet season this late with that much rain sets us up for an above average season."
Mr Lethbridge added mustering - which had already started - would be delayed by about three weeks due to the clean-up process.
"The logistics of the clean-up is relatively easy and we are very lucky to have the support of a really good team this year," he said.
"It's the rebuild that will be a challenge, I think it could take at least 12 months.
"Roads need to be fixed, so we can get materials and infrastructure in for temporary worker accommodation."
Almost 100km away, Yarrie station manager Annabelle Coppin also counted her losses, after being caught in the middle of the storm.
Half of the station's main shed, water infrastructure, outer buildings, some worker accommodation, windmills and the solar panel system were either totally destroyed or damaged.
Despite facing a long road to recovery, Ms Coppin was grateful for 140mm rainfall and the fact country was growing and cattle and some buildings survived.
"We came out OK - it could have been much worse for how strong it was," Ms Coppin said.
"We still have main buildings, some power and no damage to most of our plant.
"That's because those buildings were strong to start with and we were well prepared, we also had a bit of luck on our side.
"In saying that, it was a very narrow system and the extreme winds were 40km/h wide.
"We were probably unlucky to get it right over the top of us and a massive job lies ahead."
At the homestead with her mother Ann, husband Thomas and daughters Tanami, 5 and Daisy, 3, when the cyclone crossed at midnight Thursday, Ms Coppin said the air pressure rapidly dropped.
She said winds were howling at more than 200km/h, before the eye of the storm made its way across the station.
"There was 15 minutes of peace, but it was still dark - there was only so much we could do in that time frame.
"We collected all the tin that was close to the house, before the wind came back from the other direction."
In the aftermath, the team's biggest focus was on getting the power and water running again.
Her next plan is to figure out the rest of the run and what needs to be done to start mustering, which would have kicked off this week.
Reflecting on the incident, she said the Bureau of Meteorology's track map could have proven more helpful if stations were named.
"The track map showed some of the stations on the coast, but apart from that there was nothing other than Marble Bar and Telfer," Ms Coppin.
"This was about us trying to work out where exactly the cyclone might actually go.
"Are we going to be on the outer edge of it or is the eye going to go over us?"
"You're kind of guessing where it might go, this is five to six to eight hours ahead of time when you can see the fact it is going to get very close.
"I understand the bureau doesn't know exactly where it is going to hit either because it is a cyclone.
"However, giving consideration to the stations, which could be affected, might have helped us out."
Pardoo station, about 160km north east of Port Hedland, resembles a bit of a war zone, after being pummeled by Ilsa.
Only two buildings were untouched at the main station.
At the old Pardoo station, all the sheds were lost and the worker accommodation was destroyed including dongas, which were thrown 35m.
Also claimed by the storm - either through major damage or complete destruction - were water points, 19 of the 20-centre pivot irrigators, fencing, tractors, machinery and silage pits.
Although it is calving season, no cattle losses were reported in the aftermath.
"Everything is wind blasted - it is chaos," said Pardoo station manager Scott Fraser.
"Trees are facing right to left, then you get to the other side they're facing left to right.
"I've got a grain hopper that weighs in at 4.5 tonnes, (the cyclone) lifted it right beside a tractor, took the tractor's roof off and has thrown this thing 85m into a silage pit.
"The power of the wind was ridiculous."
Mr Fraser said the station had about 40km exposure to the Great Northern highway, where fencing had fallen down and cattle were escaping.
Helicopters had been working the sky since the cyclone, shifting and moving those cattle off the main road.
"Cattle are restless, some are in new paddocks and don't know where they are," Mr Fraser said.
"The wind, sustaining 100km/h, tore all the soft feed out between the spinifex, leaving us with pretty basic grass.
"With the fencing, anything running east to west - is laying over at 30 degrees, if not plucked out of the ground and flung 20m to the side.
"It's a bit touch and go and I don't have the staff on the ground."
Mr Fraser said while the road to recovery could take years at some parts of the station, he was grateful for the community support.
He said there was enough cattle to keep workers occupied and 160mm rainfall had been recorded.
However, another shower of rain was needed to get winter feed going and replace some rangeland pasture.
Mr Fraser also hoped disaster relief was offered to those affected to help cover some of the basic capital costs in the rebuild.
"We have to start again, it will be months or in some cases years," he said.
"The government needs to be on the front foot."
PARDOO Roadhouse and Tavern bore the brunt of ex-Tropical Cyclone Ilsa and was left with a damage bill estimated at $4 million.
The family-run business has said on Facebook, it is unsure if it will rebuild.
"We are still a bit shaken and emotional to see the damage from Cyclone Ilsa," staff posted on social media on Friday.
"She may have wiped us out, but she can't take away our spirit."
The team added: "All staff are safe and well and for that we are truly grateful."
"We have been inundated with messages from across the globe and want to thank everyone who reached out to us," they said.
"You have lifted our spirits in this challenging time."
Photographs uploaded since have shown extensive damage to the roadhouse - 150 kilometres north of Port Hedland and 450km south of Broome - and onsite staff accommodation.
About 60 to 70 per cent of the solar panels, which were installed last year to power the site, were also blown away.
Volunteers and community members have rallied together to help with the clean-up process.
A Go Fund Me page - which raised about $25,000 - was also set-up, but closed down on Monday with a request for donors to receive a 100 per cent refund.
It was stated that the decision had "nothing to do with insurance or the government" and "if the decision was made to move forward and rebuild everyone would be updated".
The nearest fuel stop - Sandfire Roadhouse - is about 140km north east at Eighty Mile Beach.
HOWLING winds and rainfall was the only mark the cyclone left at Anna Plains station on Thursday night.
Situated 250km south of Broome, the station was fortunate to escape extensive damage from the powerful category 5 cyclone.
Speaking to Farm Weekly, Anna Plains station owner David Stoate said he, his daughter Jo and a crew of about 10 workers and bunkered down in the main homestead.
"It wasn't too bad here," Ms Stoate said.
"We all went to bed and then I woke up at 3am to the wind howling and a bit of rain on the roof, then sort of shut my eyes and went back to sleep again.
"We will know more when we go for a drive around in the next few days.
"The southern part of the property might be different, but I'm pretty certain the livestock and everything will be alright."
Ms Stoate said while 16 millimetres of rainfall had been recorded at the station, they would have probably liked more.
"It seems like Cyclone Ilsa was more of a wind than a rain system," she said.
Mr Stoate added: "We haven't had much rain since the end of February, so the ground isn't that wet."
