Beef steers make $2009 at Boyanup sale

By Rob Francis
April 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Jonathon Ietto (left), with his grandfather John Ietto, Wokalup, at the Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale at Boyanup last Friday, left their buying order with their stock agent to fill.
THE Boyanup saleyards were almost filled to capacity when close to 1500 cattle were penned for buyers perusal at the Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale last Friday.

