Promoted as future breeders, five pens of Angus heifers from Willawayup Farms, Esperance, made the trip worthwhile when the top pen sold for $2005 to Errol Gardiner, Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey, with Mr Gardiner outbidding all on the other four pens as well to pay $1968, $1965, $1982 and $1789.