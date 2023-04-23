Warren Murrell (left), is from Queensland and has travelled across Australia volunteering and working. I enjoy helping the farmers out, Mr Murrell said. Robin Burnside came from his hometown of Busselton to volunteer on the farms. Ive always wanted to do some farm work and see what country was around outside of my local boundaries, Mr Burnside said. He was at the Blaze Aid camp in Corrigin last year, and in surrounding areas. I came back up here to help get Corrigin get back on the road again, you get a good reception from the farmers and theyre glad to see you turn up.