Blaze Aid volunteers have returned to camp in Corrigin, one year on from the bushfires which tore through properties around the town.
About seven volunteers have made their way to the Wheatbelt to help clear and replace an estimated 54 kilometres of farming fence line on local properties.Rob and Broni Edwards, from Adelaide, South Australia, have co-ordinated the latest camp.
Read more:
"For the period that we stay, we will do as much as we can, with what we have," Mr Edwards said.
"But we're trying to prioritise, like where they've got to put stock back in a paddock.
"We may not be able to cover everything, it's all subject to volunteers."
The Edwards have been volunteering in bushfire and disaster relief since 2000, but have been involved with Blaze Aid since it began in 2009, following the Black Saturday bushfires in Victoria.
In this time they have participated in six camps, co-ordinating four of them.
"It's just a very good cause, it really makes a difference," he said.
Mr Edwards said the camp would stay in Corrigin for about another four weeks, but they will return to Adelaide at the end of the month.
The camp started on Easter Tuesday with the volunteers working almost every day since.
Most of the volunteers are retired farmers who have experience in farming, fencing or both.V
olunteering also gives people the chance to learn something new.
"A lot of people would like to learn how to do fencing, so that happens as well," Mr Edwards said.
The new fences being installed are seven-line Cyclone fencing, with steel posts.
"Many farmers had a good year and with insurance claims they were able to cover the costs of their own materials," he said.
"But Blaze Aid also relies on donations."
There's no cost for the volunteers to camp in Corrigin.
"They bring their campervans, caravans and camping gear," Mr Edwards said.
"Everything else is supplied."
The Corrigin community expressed their gratitude towards the volunteers, by providing them with home-cooked meals, or drinks and snacks.
Mr Edwards takes the crews out to the properties, while Ms Edwards co-ordinates the volunteer meals each dayTwo Corrigin locals, Kellie Bell and Cindy Stevens, also helped with meals, rallying the community together to donate food items.
Ms Bell said donating frozen meals and baked goods was an opportunity for the Corrigin community to express their thanks.
"We're just grateful that people who probably don't have a connection to Corrigin, are so willing to come in and lend a hand," Ms Bell said.
"I find a lot of people who are willing to help with food are women and older women that probably can't help put up fences and drive machinery, and this is one way they feel they can contribute to the cause."
When the BlazeAid crew was in Corrigin last year, Ms Bell said the local community volunteers provided meals everyday and this time they were doing the same.
"It was a mammoth effort," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.