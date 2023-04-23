Farm Weekly
Home/News

Corrigin hosts Blaze Aid volunteers after bushfires

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated April 25 2023 - 10:55pm, first published April 23 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warren Murrell (left), is from Queensland and has travelled across Australia volunteering and working. I enjoy helping the farmers out, Mr Murrell said. Robin Burnside came from his hometown of Busselton to volunteer on the farms. Ive always wanted to do some farm work and see what country was around outside of my local boundaries, Mr Burnside said. He was at the Blaze Aid camp in Corrigin last year, and in surrounding areas. I came back up here to help get Corrigin get back on the road again, you get a good reception from the farmers and theyre glad to see you turn up.
Warren Murrell (left), is from Queensland and has travelled across Australia volunteering and working. I enjoy helping the farmers out, Mr Murrell said. Robin Burnside came from his hometown of Busselton to volunteer on the farms. Ive always wanted to do some farm work and see what country was around outside of my local boundaries, Mr Burnside said. He was at the Blaze Aid camp in Corrigin last year, and in surrounding areas. I came back up here to help get Corrigin get back on the road again, you get a good reception from the farmers and theyre glad to see you turn up.

Blaze Aid volunteers have returned to camp in Corrigin, one year on from the bushfires which tore through properties around the town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.