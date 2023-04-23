Rocklea station, Paraburdoo, was the volume buyer at the sale represented by Rio Tinto pastoral representatives Davey Green (left) and Rob Morgan, and they were assisted in their buying by Nutrien Livestock, Pilbara and Gascoyne agent Shane Flemming. In the sale there were 29 bulls knocked down to Rocklea station to a top of $9000, three times, and an average of $6276.