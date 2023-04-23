Farm Weekly
Fieldhouse Droughtmaster tops $42,000

By Kyah Peeti, Kane Chatfield and Jodie Rintoul
April 23 2023 - 2:00pm
Prices reached a new stud record high of $42,000 at the second annual Fieldhouse Droughtmaster on-property bull sale at Jurien Bay last week. With the late July 2021-born top-priced bull Fieldhouse BC7#127 (PP) (by Glenlands J Voltage) were Nutrien Livestock, Mid West and pastoral agent Richard Keach (left), auctioneer Dane Pearce, Nutrien Ag Solutions stud stock, Rockhampton, Queensland, Nutrien Livestock, Pilbara and Gascoyne agent Shane Flemming, buyers Tim DArcy and Scott Keilor, Lyndon station, Minilya and Regans Ford/Cataby and Fieldhouse stud co-principals Ben, Kerryn and Ken Mutton, Wickepin/Jurien Bay.
THE Mutton family held its second annual Fieldhouse Droughtmaster sale at Jurien Bay last week, which saw prices sky-rocket to a new stud record of $42,000.

