HELP is at hand for those looking to invest in Perth or the regions.
The Hotspotting Price Predictor Index (PPI) for autumn 2023 has highlighted Perth and the Goldfields are some of the top performing markets nationally.
Hotspotting director Terry Ryder said an unusual feature of the latest quarterly report was that there didn't appear to be a core underlying trend in the markets.
"The previous edition - for summer 2022-23 - suggested that the pursuit of affordability was the key theme," Mr Ryder said.
"But this autumn's edition finds no common issue running through the various markets across Australia.
"The reality is that markets are highly segmented.
"Capital cities have contrasting outcomes within their borders and individual municipalities commonly have a mix of rising, consistency, plateau and declining suburbs.
"The national growth star was the City of Stirling, in Perth.
"Stirling, in the mid-northern suburbs of Perth, seems to perform well in all kinds of markets because of its location, transport links, shopping facilities, educational amenities and lifestyle features - including extensive parkland, golf courses and beaches," Mr Ryder said.
"Stirling was our national growth star in our winter 2018 edition and it re-appears as the number one performing market within Perth, which is currently the nation's strongest capital city market."
Mr Ryder said Perth, Darwin and Adelaide continued to deliver strong sales activity and price growth, in contrast to the nation's biggest cities.
"Regional markets are also still providing success stories," he said.
"Although, it's no longer the iconic sea change locations which lead, but hill change areas and smaller regional towns and cities."
Mr Ryder said two-thirds of Perth suburbs maintained high levels of sales activity in defiance of the nationwide downturn pressures.
He said of the 194 greater Perth suburbs in the analysis, 63 were classified as rising markets and a further 63 were consistent markets.
"Indeed, greater Perth is divided fairly evenly into thirds - one third of suburbs have rising sales activity, one third have steady sales and one third are plateau markets, where sales have tapered off and settled at a level below the peak," he said.
"To have two-thirds of locations maintaining strong buyer demand is exceptional in the current climate of economic disruption."
Mr Ryder said the regional WA market had continued to moderate, but still had some busy growth markets and more consistent locations.
"The steady reduction in locations classified as rising markets since the regional WA market peaked early in 2022 - which we noted in the previous edition three months ago - has continued," he said.
Rather surprisingly, perhaps, the iconic mining community of Kalgoorlie-Boulder - 600 kilometres east of Perth - now has the strongest market in regional WA, with all five suburbs in the analysis classified as rising markets.
"Quarterly sales in Boulder (with a median house price of $270,000) over the past three years have shown how steadily buyer demand has grown," Mr Ryder said.
"Its median price has lifted 18 per cent in the past year, but remains affordable at below $300,000."
