Farm Weekly
Home/News

Stirling and Kalgoorlie top performers

April 24 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The iconic mining community of Kalgoorlie-Boulder - 600 kilometres east of Perth - now has the strongest market in regional WA.
The iconic mining community of Kalgoorlie-Boulder - 600 kilometres east of Perth - now has the strongest market in regional WA.

HELP is at hand for those looking to invest in Perth or the regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.