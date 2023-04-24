ONE in five small and medium business owners strongly intend to improve the sustainability of their business over the next two years, which is good news to help underpin rises in land values, new NAB research shows.
The same research also reveals one in four consumers think sustainability has become more important to them and would choose an alternative, more sustainable product, service or brand, if available.
NAB executive for business metro Julie Rynski said the findings were in line with what she was hearing from customers.
"There's a growing recognition of the importance of sustainability - not just for the top end of town, but also for smaller businesses in our cities and regions," Ms Rynski said.
"Our customers increasingly want to address climate change and improve their business operations while reducing costs.
"Businesses are adapting to a lower growth environment while finding new ways of becoming more efficient, rather than passing on costs to customers who are juggling cost of living pressures.
"NAB released an Agri Green loan product last year for customers seeking to invest in eligible onfarm practices and technologies to reduce their emissions and build resilience to climate change."
Ms Rynski said uptake of the loan had been very strong, with a 300 per cent increase in pipeline activity since its launch in December after a one-year pilot.
