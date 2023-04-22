IT'S back!
The big LiuGong Dig, Ride and Drive that attracted equipment enthusiasts from regional, rural and metropolitan areas around the State back in 2021 is set to return to Perth next month.
Attendees will once again be able to get down and dirty behind the wheel of a huge line-up of machines at Ascot Racecourse.
Hosted by McIntosh & Son Perth, the LiuGong Dig, Ride and Drive event will be staged over two days on Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5, with operators also able to take the opportunity to get a first-hand experience of new-release machines and talk with product specialists.
The full LiuGong range at the event will include the manufacturer's wheel loaders, rollers and graders, as well as its large, compact and mini excavators.
Read more:
Johnny Inferrera with national distributor, LiuGong Australia, said the popularity of the brand was due to the excellent affordability and performance of the LiuGong machines, plus the strong dealer network, team and parts support around the country.
"LiuGong wheel loaders, which are used across multiple industries, have been among the machines that have been embraced by operators long term and now comprise a significant share of that market segment,'' Mr Inferrera said.
One of the new-release machines to be unveiled at the event is the compact radius LiuGong 915FCR excavator.
Mr Inferrera said limited swing excavators in the 13-15 tonne category represented one of the fastest growing equipment markets in the construction industry and the new 915FCR already was being lauded for its power and comfort.
"Featuring a Stage V Cummins engine without EGR and highly spec'd standard configuration, including 360-degree cameras for added safety, the 915FCR provides an automotive experience for operators," he said.
The LiuGong Dig, Ride and Drive event proved a hit back in 2021 and is expected to attract many return participants.
Karratha Machinery Hire (KMH) attended the first event held at Belmont Racecourse and soon after purchased a 30-tonne LiuGong 930E excavator, a multi-wheel LiuGong 6520E roller and a LiuGong 6615E vibrating drum roller.
General manager Steve Griffiths said McIntosh & Son invited the team to test drive the machines at the event and it presented a great opportunity to physically view and experience the equipment.
It was the first time KMH had acquired the brand and Mr Griffiths said LiuGong machines would again be under consideration as the company's fleet continued to grow.
Meanwhile, for some added fun at this year's event, excavator operators also can test their skills in an obstacle time trial competition.
"We're setting up a bit of a skill-tester, where operators need to pick up something in an excavator bucket and weave through obstacles before placing it down again," Mr Inferrera said.
"The operator with the quickest time will pick up a Dometic fridge and a merchandise pack, so it's definitely worth stretching out your thumbs for."
To register for this year's LiuGong Dig, Ride and Drive next month, operators can contact their nearest McIntosh & Son team or the Perth branch on 9475 1600.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.