Wool medal nominations are still open

By Mal Gill
April 23 2023 - 7:30pm
The last Western Australian wool industry identity to be nominated and receive an Australian Wool Industry Medal was Dyson Wools co-founder Ken Dyson (second left) in 2021. He is pictured with 2019 medal recipient and Western Australian Shearing Industry Association president Darren Spencer (left), who presented Mr Dyson with his medal and citation at the Western Wool Centre, and Dyson Jones Wool Marketing Services director John Stothard and State manager Peter Howie.
WOOLGROWERS and others in the local wool industry have just a few more days to nominate a worthy person for a 2023 Australian Wool Industry Medal.

