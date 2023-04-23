WOOLGROWERS and others in the local wool industry have just a few more days to nominate a worthy person for a 2023 Australian Wool Industry Medal.
There are four Western Australians among the 36 recipients of Wool Industry Medals since the honour was created in 2017 by the Federation of Australian Wool Organisations - now Wool Industries Australia (WIA) - to recognise outstanding and lasting contributions to Australia's wool industry.
They are Dyson Wools co-founder Ken Dyson (2021), former shearer, shearing contractor and now shearer trainer Kevin Gellatly (2020), shearing contractor and president of the Western Australian Shearing Industry Association Darren Spencer (2019) and TAFE wool classing lecturer Robert Carter (2017).
Local wool industry people have until close of business (Victorian time) on Friday this week to lodge a nomination with the WIA for a potential fifth WA medal recipient.
Previous medalists have come from a broad range of sectors within the wool industry, including wool production, shearing, wool classing, wool testing, brokering, market reporting and analysis, exporting, administration and regulation services, wool processing, education, science, promotion and fashion and retailing.
For further information about the Australian Wool Industry Medal and to obtain a nomination form, email wia@woolindustries.org or visit woolindustries.au/overview.
Australian Wool Industry Medals are usually presented at a dinner in Melbourne during Wool Week in August.
WIA is the peak body representing the Australian wool industry.
Its members include the Council of Wool Exporters and Processors, Australian Wool Exchange, AWH Pty Ltd, Australian Wool Innovation, Australian Wool Testing Authority, The National Council of Wool Selling Brokers of Australia and WoolProducers Australia.
