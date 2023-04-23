The last Western Australian wool industry identity to be nominated and receive an Australian Wool Industry Medal was Dyson Wools co-founder Ken Dyson (second left) in 2021. He is pictured with 2019 medal recipient and Western Australian Shearing Industry Association president Darren Spencer (left), who presented Mr Dyson with his medal and citation at the Western Wool Centre, and Dyson Jones Wool Marketing Services director John Stothard and State manager Peter Howie.