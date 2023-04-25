Farm Weekly
SustainaWOOL has advantages says Victorian breeder

By Mal Gill
April 25 2023 - 12:00pm
Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) western region technical controller, Andrew Rickwood (left), visiting Western District, Victoria, Superfine Merino woolgrower and honorary promoter of the SustaInaWOOL integrity program administered by AWEX, Michael Blake, and Endeavour Wool Exports wool buyer at the Western Wool Centre, Steve Noa.
WESTERN Australian wools would be more marketable, particularly to Italian fabric makers, if more WA woolgrowers joined the SustainaWOOL integrity scheme administered by the Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX).

