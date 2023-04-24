Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Perth base opens for new Grenadier range

By Mal Gill
April 24 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INEOS Perth and Magic Enterprises Burswood dealer principal Shirwin Govender (left) and INEOS Automotive head of Asia-Pacific region Justin Hocevar outside the first INEOS dealership in Western Australia at 2 Shepperton Road, Burswood, which has just opened.
INEOS Perth and Magic Enterprises Burswood dealer principal Shirwin Govender (left) and INEOS Automotive head of Asia-Pacific region Justin Hocevar outside the first INEOS dealership in Western Australia at 2 Shepperton Road, Burswood, which has just opened.

WESTERN Australia will get the first production INEOS Grenadiers - the rugged, retro-styled, slab-sided, constant four-wheel-drive wagons designed for serious off-roading - ahead of the Eastern States.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.