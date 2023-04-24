WESTERN Australia will get the first production INEOS Grenadiers - the rugged, retro-styled, slab-sided, constant four-wheel-drive wagons designed for serious off-roading - ahead of the Eastern States.
INEOS Automotive head of Asia-Pacific region, Justin Hocevar, who flew into Perth on Tuesday, confirmed the first Grenadier "customer cars" for Australia were "on the water", bound for Fremantle.
"Our very first customer cars for Australia will be unloaded at Fremantle, as the first port of call, in coming weeks, before the Eastern States get theirs," Mr Hocevar said.
"But it is likely the first handovers to (WA) customers will not be until early June, because there is some local work to be done on the cars."
Mr Hocevar said the local work, including fitting of ordered accessories, would be carried out at Perth's new INEOS dealership, run by Magic Enterprises, which opened this month at 2 Shepperton Road, Burswood, next to Magic's Perth Mahindra dealership.
"Our technical support will travel across from our Melbourne office to perform some of the work and also to provide some hands-on training for Magic technicians during the pre-delivery servicing of the cars," he said.
Importantly for potential local Grenadier customers who have registered an interest but are "very understandably" reluctant to convert to a firm order until they drive a Grenadier, one of the first Grenadier shipment offloaded at Fremantle will be a "demonstrator" car, Mr Hocevar said.
"We don't have many demonstrators and we are sharing them around the country, but WA will get its own," he said.
It will be available for potential customers to test drive, organised through the new Perth dealership.
Up until arrival, pre-delivery and registration of the 'demonstrator' car, the only way a prospective buyer could experience a Grenadier was a ride in the passengers' seat, alongside an INEOS driver, in one of a number of pre-production vehicles in Australia for promotion and testing purposes.
"It's in a great location and it's our first foothold in WA and will look after sales, delivery and servicing for our WA customers," Mr Hocevar said of the Perth INEOS dealership.
"Shirwin (Magic Enterprises' Burswood dealer principal Shirwin Govender) and his team are really excited about the level of enquiry they are already receiving.
"We've had good interest in the Grenadier in WA and we'll be delivering back orders to WA customers for the rest of this year and into early next year," Mr Govender said.
Preparations for a second WA INEOS dealership in Geraldton, also in conjunction with Magic Enterprises - which operates the multi-franchise Midwest Auto Group there - is well underway and there could be more, Mr Hocevar said.
"Magic also have other interests with other brands and there is potential for us to work with them and others on extending our network in WA, particularly from a service point of view," he said.
"We really want to make sure we have a good service footprint."
As previously reported, the Grenadier is offered in two-seat utility wagon and five-seat station wagon versions, plus extra equipment 'Trailmaster' and 'Fieldmaster' versions of each.
All versions are powered by BMW three-litre six-cylinder, double-overhead-camshaft, 24-valve engines with same-cost buyer choice of twin-turbo diesel or single-turbo petrol.
Both diesel and petrol engines drive through eight-speed ZF transmissions and a 2.5:1 ratio Tremec transfer case for low range.
Mr Hocevar also confirmed an extended chassis, dual-cab ute version of the Grenadier would go into production in Hambach, north-east France, alongside the wagon versions, in the last quarter of this year.
"Australia has been identified as one of the key markets for the dual-cab utility, which will also be offered as a cab chassis (for aluminium and steel tray alternatives to the tub ute) - we've got a lot of interest in it," he said.
