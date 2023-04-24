AS wait times for psychologist appointments across regional Australia soar, students working towards becoming registered in the profession are facing huge bottlenecks at Australia's universities.
Recent statistics show 35,558 registered psychologists are working in Australia, but a report by the McKell Institute in February estimated this figure needs to increase by about 30 per cent to meet demand for psychologists across the country.
With about 40pc of psychologists in regional WA unable to take on new clients, the Australian Association of Psychologists Inc (AAPi) director and registered psychologist Bronwyn Milkins said it was commonplace for people seeking an appointment in country WA to face a wait time of about four months.
"As a general rule, the more regional or rural, the longer the waiting time," Dr Milkins said.
This acute shortage of psychologists in regional Australia coupled with the Pyschology Board of Australia (PsyBA) decision last year to remove one of three course pathways for students working towards their accreditation has drawn attention to the numerous roadblocks being faced by the nation's psychology students working to gain entry into the profession.
AAPi has called for a raft of changes to the course pathways available to psychology students and for additional support to be provided to provisional psychologists and their workplaces, to help address the lack of mental health services available to those living in the regions.
Increasing competition
The increasing amount of competition and limited positions available for students to study their psychology masters at Australian universities has become a major hurdle for those seeking accreditation.
Dr Milkins said it was commonplace for about 1000 undergraduate students to be enrolled in psychology but for universities to only accept about 10 masters students per course each year.
She attributed the limited positions available partly to the large costs required by universities to fund their masters psychology programs.
"Pretty much every masters course in Australia is running at a loss," Dr Milkins said.
"The government funding available for masters psychology places has about the same requirements as medical students and their placements, but medical placements receive much more government funding than psychology placements.
"This gap in government funding limits the amount of places a university can offer, so it really needs to be a priority."
Another significant barrier to universities opening up additional positions in their masters psychology programs is the lack of placements available to students to receive the required supervision to gain their accreditation.
"I have heard of psychologists not being able to finish and gain registration because they can't find a workplace," Dr Milkins said.
"For the placements requiring supervision - they need to meet quite rigorous standards.
"The supervisors need to have time to be able to supervise the students for about an hour every day, which is usually out of the question for most professionals working in this space as they don't have the time availability to be able to do that.
"They also aren't paid any additional money for being able to take on extra students - so it's usually a favour to placement co-ordinators and universities."
Edith Cowan University (ECU) executive dean, arts and humanities, professor Matthew Allen said the main barrier to the university accepting additional students and producing more graduates was a lack of placements.
ECU offers a fourth year Bachelor of Psychology (honours) pathway either to research or to clinical/professional education.
"Placements through the WA Department of Health are limited and have also become more expensive, in some cases the costs of the placement are now outweighing the funding income the university receives to resource the course," professor Allen said.
"While we always seek cost-effective placement opportunities, ECU's quality of education provisions and accreditation requirements include having a range of placements and we therefore have to include these expensive placements.
"Private hospitals now also charge for hosting placements."
With the students also required to be supervised by psychologists endorsed in the same area they wish to become qualified in, a lack of diversity within the profession itself has become another issue for universities and students seeking placements.
While there are eight endorsement pathways for psychologists, including clinical psychology, educational development psychology and health psychology, the AAPi has also highlighted a lack of diversity in the university courses available to Australia's psychology students.
This is exemplified by an estimated 40 universities offering clinical psychology masters course in Australia, but only five offering educational developmental masters courses.
"The reason why this is an issue is because if you are doing a clinical psychology masters you need a clinical psychologist to supervise you - and there are not enough clinical psychologists to supervise the clinical psychology students," Dr Milkins said.
"If we had a wider diversity we could draw on the other psychologists in other endorsed areas and have more students be able to complete their placements in a timely manner."
Medicare rebates
It is estimated about 7500 provisional psychologists are working in Australia, of which about one fifth gain their registration each year.
While Medicare rebates - ranging from $89.65 to $131.65 per session for up to 10 sessions per calendar year - are only available for appointments made with registered and clinical psychologists, calls have been made for these rebates to be extended to provisional psychologists, to help provide financial support to those businesses offering placements to students on their way to gaining their registration.
The extension of these Medicare rebates would also ease the financial burden on those people seeking treatment with provisional psychologists, as well as demands on the current workforce.
"The client needs to pay out of pocket for a provisional psychologist, so that means their workplace can only charge about $100 a session, whereas they charge about $250 for psychologists," Dr Milkins said.
"However, if the provisional psychologists had access to the Medicare rebate it would not only be beneficial for people in the community, because they are paying less out of pocket, but it would be more financially sustainable for businesses to support the careers of provisional psychologists."
4 + 2 internship pathway
To help address the mental health crisis crippling the regions, AAPi has also called for the reinstatement of the '4 + 2 internship pathway' in which those who held a psychology honours degree could undertake two years of supervised practice before having to sit the PsyBa national psychology exam to gain their registration.
Dr Milkins said one of the benefits of the 4+ 2 internship pathway was it was commonplace for students to undertake these internships in regional areas, therefore helping address the workforce shortages and mental health needs in country WA.
"That option has been taken away because the national regulator said they could not guarantee the quality, however there's no evidence that they produce any different results to psychologists who undertake masters programs," she said.
