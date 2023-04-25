Rain and severe winds are expected to lash the south coast this week, developing from tonight.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) have issued a warning to sheep graziers stating cold temperatures, showers and northwesterly winds are expected today and tomorrow.
Strong to damaging winds averaging between 55-65km/h with peak gusts of 100km are likely to affect the South Coastal region and parts of the South West, and Great Southern region.
BOM reported there was a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions
A deep low pressure system about 300km south of the Albany coast is expected to move north, closer to the southwest of the State today and tonight.
It's expected the low will quickly move east away from the State on early Wednesday morning.
Rain is expected for the South West regions, between 10-50mm with the most rain to be felt in the south of the region.
The Goldfields region can expect rainfall today, with a system moving north from the coast, bringing between 10-50mm to Laverton, Wiluna and Kalgoorlie.
Rainfall in the Goldfields will clear tomorrow.
The south coast and southeast coast is expected to receive rain, but appears to be dry between Albany and Esperance until tomorrow.
The rain across the regions will ease off but remain steady for the rest of the week, by Friday it will have cleared up in the South West and a dry weekend is expected for all parts of the State.
Albany and Esperance will continue to see light showers over the week and into the weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.