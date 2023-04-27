Farm Weekly
UWA students receive bursaries in partnership with South-West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub

April 27 2023 - 5:00pm
SW WA Hub bursary recipients Jane Brownlee (left), Emanuel Gomez, Garima (centre) and Dan Kierath, all from UWA, with UWA Institute of Agriculture director Kadambot Siddique, Hub monitoring, evaluation, learning and adoption officer Theo Nabben and Hub project manager Kellie-Jane Pritchard. Picture is supplied.
The South-West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub (SW WA Hub) has announced four successful applicants for its student bursaries focused on extension and adoption activities.

