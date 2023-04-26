DESPITE common belief that farmers across the country are moving from sheep into cropping due to higher profitability, a recent study by Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) has found the contrary.
Rather than seeing a movement into cropping, the number of sheep increased, as did the area of cropping.
This shows that more farms are running an integrated sheep and cropping environment, which MLA market information and national livestock reporting service manager Steve Bignell said was a surprise.
"It was contrary to what we thought, it's an interesting interrelationship," Mr Bignell said.
From 2016-2021, the number of properties running sheep increased by 703, or two per cent, to 31,839.
However, the number of sheep held per property did fall slightly, down 30 head per property, from 2169 sheep to 2137 head.
Yet the number of overall sheep in Australia increased by half a million head, from 67.5m head to 68m head.
This is contrary to many reports that the number of sheep, and number of sheep businesses, in Australia is in structural decline.
Similarly, there was a 12pc increase in the area of land planted to wheat, despite only a marginal increase in the number of properties growing wheat - up 1pc from 18,893 to 19,120 properties.
This means producers, harnessing strong growing conditions in the past few years, have dedicated more land to wheat and cereal crops.
This has led to the area of wheat planted to grow (on a per hectare basis) to increase by 10.7pc.
Across the country, barley and oats were next in cropping size, with canola coming in fourth.
The report also said it isn't WA, Victoria or SA that represented Australia's mixed enterprise heartland.
The most recent Australian Bureau of Statistics Agricultural Census data identified that there were only five areas in Australia - Forbes, Corawa and Wagga Wagga in New South Wales, Bendigo, Victoria and Goondiwindi, Queensland, had equal amounts of agricultural land used for crop production and grazing.
However, there are 93 shire areas that operate in within the 40pc-60pc grazing land parameters - which would classify them as mixed enterprise regions.
Mr Bignell said the data showed that cropping and sheep continued to make a good integrated system and farmers were continuing to choose a mixed farming approach.
