Meat & Livestock Australia data found that more farmers are moving into mixed farming.

By Jasmine Peart
April 26 2023 - 2:00pm
MLA data found that more farms are running an integrated sheep and cropping environment.

DESPITE common belief that farmers across the country are moving from sheep into cropping due to higher profitability, a recent study by Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) has found the contrary.

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.

