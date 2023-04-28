Apple disease management research has been underway this season in the Manjimup region.
Nutrien Ag Solutions staff have been assessing the behaviour of powdery mildew and alternaria pathogens in commercial production blocks of Rosy Glow apples.
Trial work has allowed comparisons of various commercial fungicides and their behaviour against different stages of disease life cycle development.
Nutrien Ag Solutions, Manjimup agronomist Adam Chapman said these were critical trials to undertake, particularly given the resurgence in interest for export production with new varieties in the region.
"They allow us to assess the value of different fungicide products, and formulate adaptable strategies suited to both export and domestic production systems," Mr Chapman said.
"Various fungicides have different withholding periods when used in export production and this can result in sizable changes to the disease control strategies we deploy with growers.
"We need to take an adaptive mindset to disease management.
"Instead of writing a program upfront, we need to use the knowledge that we get from trials to adapt to seasonal conditions and take time to understand what is happening in the field."
Nutrien Ag Solutions research agronomist Scott Paton said the field research trials generated valuable independent, scientifically-valid data sets for the company's agronomy staff to reference.
"Our agronomists are more confident with recommendations for varying conditions and problems they may encounter, suppliers have a better understanding of how their product is being used in the market and growers will benefit from an increased practical understanding of disease management," Mr Paton said.
"We are working with industry to present these findings to all the relevant groups at industry events."
Field extension walks were conducted during the summer months, culminating in some sessions as part of WA Apple Variety and Innovation Conference.
Attendees of this conference included local, interstate and international visitors.
Field activities have come to an end, which marks a period of data entry and analysis prior to grower discussions for disease program strategies in the coming months.
Mr Paton and Mr Chapman are both agronomists at Nutrien Ag Solutions.
