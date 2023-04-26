Farm Weekly
New bullish news needed

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange Managing Director
April 26 2023 - 12:00pm
Factors that move the grain markets
INTERNATIONAL wheat futures pushed higher at the start of last week and then retracted, with European and US wheat futures ending the week lower.

