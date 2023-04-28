New board for cereal breeder

ONE of Australia's leading cereal breeding companies, InterGrain, has announced board changes as it adopts new breeding technologies that will deliver benefits to the grain industry.
Newly-appointed chairwoman Karlie Mucjanko, who lives here in WA, joined the InterGrain board in 2019 and will inject extensive experience in agriculture and business strategy into the role.
She is a director of several other agricultural organisations and was a senior executive at CBH Group for many years.
"I am excited to step into the role of chair and continue to build on InterGrain's successes in delivering value in the Australian grains industry," Ms Mucjanko said.
With big shoes to fill following the departure of Ian Brown, who was chairman for six years, Ms Mucjanko said she was grateful for the work her predecessor had done.
"He has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and success, and we will continue to build on the strong foundation he has laid," she said.
New directors, Tracy Lefroy and Bob Mullins, join Chris Bazley, Julie Cox and Ms Mucjanko on the InterGrain board.
Tracy Lefroy is a respected grower, businesswoman and community leader from Moora.
A former agribusiness analyst, communications manager and freelance agricultural journalist, she has an extensive network across the country.
She has lived experience of regional and rural communities and a high-level of capability in negotiating and partnering with a broad range of stakeholders, including all levels of government.
"As a graingrower I understand the importance of competitive crop varieties and am thrilled to be able to shape the direction and strategy of InterGrain to continue to deliver grower value," Ms Lefroy said.
Mr Mullins is a seasoned agribusiness executive with extensive experience in agriculture and the plant science industry.
His extensive international career as a senior executive in high-tech seeds businesses and experience as a director will help him to contribute to InterGrain's board and business.
Mr Mullins is from a wheat farming background in New South Wales and has always worked across the technical, commercial interface of plant-based agribusiness.
He began his career as a plant breeder with CSR in Queensland before moving to R&D leadership in the sugar industry, then to a plant biotech start-up, and finally to Syngenta Seeds.
"I am looking forward to working with a world-class plant breeding company that is rapidly adopting new breeding technologies and delivering real benefits to the grains industry," Mr Mullins said.
