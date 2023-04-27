Farm Weekly
Beef steers sell to $1968 at Boyanup

By Rob Francis
April 28 2023 - 8:00am
Vince Sgambelluri, Harvey, inspected his brothers cattle at the sale which sold for $1356.
ELDERS penned 1259 cattle, which were generally of excellent weights and quality in its monthly store sale at Boyanup and the end result showed a slight easing for most classes.

