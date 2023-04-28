Farm Weekly
Solid prices and a near clearance

By Jodie Rintoul
April 28 2023 - 2:00pm
Prices hit a high of $30,000 at last weeks Mordallup Angus yearling bull sale at Boyanup when this bull Mordallup Pindi T97 sold to the Ardcairnie Angus stud, Guilderton. With the bull were Ardcairnie Angus studs Annabel (left) and Joe Dewar, Mordallups Mark, Bec and Diana Muir and Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown agent Ben Cooper.
THE Muir family's faith in offering ready-to-work yearling bulls was again rewarded at its annual Mordallup Angus yearling bull sale at Boyanup last week, recording a near-perfect clearance and solid prices throughout.

