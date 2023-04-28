From then there was only one way for the price to go before the Dewar family, Ardcairnie Angus stud, Guilderton, had the final bid at $30,000 on the smooth youngster, which is by Mordallup Moorook M51 (sired by SAV Harvestor 0338) and out of Mordallup Ruth K196, which is a granddaughter of SAV Density 4336 on its paternal side and Braveheart of Stern on its maternal side.