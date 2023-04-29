Farm Weekly
International honour for Saddique

April 29 2023 - 10:00am
Professor Kadambot Siddique delivering his lecture after receiving his latest award.
THE University of WA's Institute of Agriculture director, hackett professor Kadambot Siddique, has received the highest honour the Shaanxi Provincial Government in China bestows on foreign experts.

