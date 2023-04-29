The Mt Burdett Foundation is looking for three new people to join its board of directors, increasing the two member board to five members.
The foundation was the concept of Esperance farmer Chris Reichstein, who wanted to return some of his good fortune to the community after he was diagnosed with stomach cancer.
He died in July 2021.
Since 2020, more than $520,000 has been provided to a diverse range of projects including Leadership WA, Beach Trauma Kits, Balmy Nights Festival, a Maritime Mural and the Digital Creation Hub.
With the success of the farm, the ongoing distributions will continue to achieve Mr Reichstein's vision.
The foundation is calling for three new directors to take up their roles in July 2023 with applications closing on Friday, May 12.
Current directors David Falconer and Bill Ryan said a selection committee has been established and the successful candidates will have a diverse range of skills combined with an understanding of the Mt Burdett Foundation objectives.
They said what was most important to them was a diversity of different people with different skill sets.
"We'd love them to have good governance, understanding of financials, empathy with the ethos of the Mt Burdett Foundation and an understanding of community, but also an understanding of farming," Mr Falconer said.
"But we could add someone who's got an understanding of farming with no community, and someone with an understanding of community with no farming.
"The idea of the board is not to have the same skills, but to have diversity."
Mr Falconer said a significant difference with the Mt Burdett Foundation was they didn't need to raise money, which meant resources could be used towards making a difference.
The foundation gets its income stream from Mr Reichstein's 2800 hectare working farm in Esperance, which has a Farm Advisory Committee and farm manager and is run like a regular farm business - except the profits go towards the community.
"Most foundations are driven by the need to pass the hat around, and it becomes very negative for people wanting to join," Mr Falconer said.
"I've been on a couple where every month I have to go to a fundraising activity, and it wasn't what I wanted to be doing.
"Whereas we're in a luxurious position, we have this income stream, and the job is to manage rather than raise money."
