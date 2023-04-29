Making a well-anticipated comeback after it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, was the Delta Ag WA Youth Cattle Handlers Camp (WAYCHC) that had 100 handlers excitedly waiting to get the camp underway at the Brunswick Showgrounds last Thursday.
The three-day event had hands-on educational activities to assist young aspiring individuals, with a passion for agriculture learn more about the beef and dairy industry.
The camp was run solely by volunteers, ranging from stud owners, parents, vets, cooks, and passionate industry members and sponsors who all shared the same goal of educating the future generation of agriculture.
With the entrants eager for a camp having missed out in 2022, the spots were filled within 48 hours of opening the camp to the public to enrol, with entrants ranging from ages eight to 25 years.
During the camp, entrants were placed in their valid age groups with an allocated team leader and a beef or dairy animal, depending on what class they had selected.
Entrants learnt the importance of cattle husbandry, management and exhibiting, production systems and workplace safety, along with how to carry out low stress stock handling, leading techniques and how to wash, brush, blowdry, clip and care for cattle.
Enthusiasm and excitement seemed to be the tone for the entirety of the camp, which continued into the Chute Out competition on Friday afternoon and preparation to show their allocated animal on the final day.
Delta Ag WA Youth Cattle Handlers Camp chairman Clint Gartrell said the committee co-ordinated a great camp this year considering it was cancelled due to COVID-19 last year.
"The feedback we've received from parents, participants, sponsors and spectators were amazed at what we were doing and how professional the event was," Mr Gartrell said.
"It's great to receive that feedback because there is so much work and effort that goes into the event.
"We certainly couldn't do it without our sponsors."
Mr Gartrell said they introduced a couple of new things this year and we were happy with the outcome of those.
"The volunteers are the backbone of the camp, we can't run it without them," he said.
"We would love to have more participants, but we need to have a realistic participant to volunteer ratio.
"The more volunteer interest we have will hopefully mean we won't have as many kids that have to miss out.
"It's unfortunate we have to cut numbers due to that, so hopefully we can have more people come on board for next year."
Mr Gartrell said the ideal scenario was to see this year's winners eventually come back to pass their knowledge and skills onto future camp attendees.
"It's about the entrants networking and fostering relationships with industry leaders and members, so if they want to follow a career path there is someone to mentor them," he said.
"A mentor program within the agriculture industry is very important."
Delta Ag business development manager Darren Hendry said the event was a success.
"The volunteers should be commended for their efforts, they run the camp so well," Mr Hendry said.
"It's a really good stepping stone for the youths involved, for them to grow their interest in all parts of the agriculture industry.
"For us at Delta Ag, it's really good exposure for us and for people to learn a bit more about our business."
Mr Hendry said it is also about succession planning for the company.
"We saw some really talented entrants, they were all very talented," Mr Hendry said.
"We are looking for future employees and this was a great opportunity for succession planning for us and meeting people that aren't far off graduating from school.
"It was great to chat to the entrants, they have some serious employment opportunities in front of them that's for sure.
"We need to hold open to these quality people in agriculture to keep the industry alive, this is a great opportunity to do that."
Mr Hendry commended the people in the kitchen for their efforts, saying they "should be commended for their efforts for the weekend".
"They put on some amazing food, it was spot on," Mr Hendry said.
Abbey Animal Health WA business manager Darren Rutley said the expectation he had prior to going to the camp was completely topped.
"I was amazed at the amount of activities, education and time involved in the camp," Mr Rutley said.
"There was never a dull moment when the students or attendees weren't busy.
"It does highlight the need for better education on agriculture to any sort of schooling, in metro and country areas due to the amount of interest there was.
"There is more required from an industry level to get young people keen to choose agriculture as a career opportunity."
Mr Rutley said the participants heard stories from industry professionals.
"That sort of thing is really important for young people to hear," he said.
"Everyone was having a go and learning during the camp."
Mr Rutley said it was amazing to see what was provided to the students by the volunteers, as well as the results he saw throughout the weekend was very impressive.
Saturday, May 6, the WAYCHC committee will host the camp annual general meeting at the Brunswick Showgrounds from 10.30am.
It is open to anyone wanting to be involved or help out with next year's camp.
