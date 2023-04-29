Farm Weekly
Delta Ag WA Youth Cattle Handlers Camp held at Brunswick Showgrounds

By Kyah Peeti
April 29 2023 - 7:30pm
This years group of cattle handlers, volunteers and sponsors at last weeks Delta Ag WA Youth Cattle Handlers Camp at the Brunswick showgrounds.
Making a well-anticipated comeback after it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, was the Delta Ag WA Youth Cattle Handlers Camp (WAYCHC) that had 100 handlers excitedly waiting to get the camp underway at the Brunswick Showgrounds last Thursday.

