The Yost family celebrated its 30th anniversary of breeding Charolais cattle with pleasing results at its eighth annual Charolais and Shorthorn yearling bull sale held on-property at Toodyay last week.
A total clearance of an increased number of bulls during the auction headed the highlights as bulls sold to widespread grazier and pastoralist support, with Shorthorn bulls taking the sale's $17,000 top-priced honours, while Charolais bulls sold to $14,500.
The Yost family presented an even line-up of 50 well-bred, grown and measured moderate framed bulls with phenotype consistency which included 40 Charolais bulls (including six spring-drop bulls) and 10 Shorthorn (including one spring-drop bull).
A strong crowd turned out to help the Yosts celebrate their special milestone and enjoy the family's generous hospitality, particularly the delicious post-sale carvery spread from Molly's BBQ Smokehouse, Rockingham.
There were 28 buyers registered which was also interfaced on AuctionsPlus.
The online platform received 1742 catalogue views which yielded 31 bidders registered, locally and from Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, Queensland and Tasmania, along with 25 guest viewers.
Online activity from eight active buyers totalled 57 bids with four bulls selling on AuctionsPlus with two Charolais bulls going to a Mingenew buyer, one Charolais bull to NSW and one Shorthorn bull to North Dandalup.
The Elders selling team, headed by Elders stud stock auctioneer Nathan King, notched up a complete catalogue clearance for an overall average of $8020 with bulls selling to a diverse cross section of WA locations including the deep south, Peel, South West, Central Midlands, northern, central and eastern Wheatbelts and further north to the Mid West, Murchison and Pilbara.
A larger catalogue and significantly increased clearance saw a lift of $67,000 on the sale's gross returns, with the overall average slipping $1007 on last year's sale where 37 of 46 bulls (80 per cent) sold at auction for an average of $9027.
In the breakdown, 40 Charolais bulls sold for an average of $8200 which was down $1507 from last year where all 29 bulls sold for a $9707 average, while this year 10 Shorthorn bulls averaged $7300, a $737 spike on last year's average of $6563 from eight of 17 bulls (47pc) to sell under the hammer.
Shorthorns stole top-price honours from their Charolais stablemates when Leno Vigolo, Nutrien Livestock, Central Midlands, representing PG & PM Nankivell & Sons, Wubin, outlasted an interstate interest on AuctionsPlus, securing Liberty Top Quality T3 for the top price of $17,000.
The second Shorthorn bull offered was sired by Sprys Goldenrod P39 and out of a Liberty Pac-Man P4 daughter Liberty Red Doll R17 and was tagged with stud sire potential.
The 580kg soft double polled bull scanned raw data of 11mm P8 fat, 10mm rib fat, 114cm2 eye muscle area (EMA), 5.8pc intra muscular fat (IMF) and 40cm scrotal (SC), while recording an even spread of EPD performance including ranking in the top 1pc for yearling grade (YG), top 2pc rib-eye-area (REA), top 15pc milk and birthweight (BW), top 20pc carcase weight (CW) and maternal weaning weight (MWWT).
Mr Vigolo said the Nankivells were keen to try something different over their Gelbvieh-Charolais breeding female herd and believed it to be their first Shorthorn bull.
He said the Nankivells researched the bull on AuctionsPlus and was the pick of the catalogue with its conformation, figures and pedigree.
"Walking into the yard he was the standout bull without even looking in the catalogue," Mr Vigolo said.
"We were looking for softness, structure, muscle and shape suited to the family's heavy bone thickset cow herd."
Mr Vigolo said the Nankivell family frequently top Muchea sales with their heavy trade weight milk-tooth steers aged about 12-14 months and typically weighing 500-600kg.
The most prominent buyer in the Shorthorn run was David Hammarquist, Mt Augustus station, Upper Gascoyne, assisted by Elders, Pilbara and Gascoyne representative Clint Avery, finishing the sale with four bulls at good value for money.
Mr Hammarquist said it was the station's second year buying Shorthorn bulls from the Liberty stud and they aimed to use these bulls in the station's 3000 head Shorthorn breeding herd.
"We were selecting more on visual appraisal as opposed to EBVs during the sale, but not entirely," Mr Hammarquist said.
"The red factor in the bulls is a big thing for us."
He said they use EBVs to select low birthweight bulls.James Pastoral Company, Hyden, was the other multiple Shorthorn bull buyer with two bulls costing up to $8500 for a homozygous polled 570kg early March 2022 born son of Liberty Rosco R2 (by Yamburgan Zeus H140).
A North Dandalup buyer operating on AuctionsPlus also secured a Shorthorn bull for $8500, a late March 2022 born double polled 608kg bull by Liberty Quarterback Q21 (by Statue Hill Marshall M12).
Following a run of six spring-drop Charolais bulls to open proceedings, it was the team leading yearling bull Liberty Toblerone T32 which recorded the breed's $14,500 top price from the outset when sold to return buyers Couper Brothers, Dowerin.
The long, deep and soft bodied Toblerone is a red factor early March 2022 born bull by influential sire in this year's sale team Palgrove Poundmaker P2046 and out of a WC Milestone 5223 daughter Liberty Queenie Q14.
The 656kg polled/scur bull scanned 8mm P8 and rib fats, 118cm2 EMA, 5.2pc IMF and 42cm SC and proved a versatile strong growth bull with its impressive BreedPlan figures.
Its top 30pc birthweight, top 20pc calving ease (CE Dtrs) and top 15pc gestation length (GL) was matched with top 5pc milk, top 10pc selection indexes, top 15pc 200-day weight (DW), top 20pc 600-DW, carcase weight and IMF and top 25pc 400-DW.
Buyer Matt Couper said he liked Toblerone being a red factor bull with good stats and temperament.He said he appreciated the Liberty product and the Yosts' backup service.
"The Yost family put in a big effort to build up good bloodlines," Mr Couper said.
"They retained semen in Liberty Pittsburg which we purchased in 2020 who had several sons in this year's sale which shows the quality of their breeding.
"But one of the biggest reasons we keep coming back is the Yost's after sale service and they've helped us with our AI program and sourcing semen."
The Couper family run a split Angus and Santa Gertrudis breeding herd which calves in April-May.
Calves are weaned in December and while it depends on the market, calves are turned off from February to April mainly to a local lotfeeder at 350-400kg.
Mr Couper said they also supply a selection of grassfed steers about 200-240kg dressed weight to their local butcher Dowerin Gourmet Meats.
"The feedback from our butcher is customers love the quality of meat and it's a shame we can't supply them all year round," he said.
"It's good for them and their customers to buy local and know where their beef is coming from."
He said he was impressed with their first drop of Charolais-Santa Gertrudis calves and is considering retaining some Charolais sired heifers going forward.
"The red and black Charolais cross calves are looking good, they power away as soon as they're on the ground," Mr Couper said.
"We like to keep a mix in our females, Angus has excellent eating quality and Santas are hardy, hanging onto condition after a false break."
Highlighting the depth of the catalogue was the sale's $14,000 not being paid until deep in the Charolais run with lot 33 Liberty The Secrets Out T68 knocked down to Keith Anderson, Jubilee Downs Pastoral Company, Dandaragan.
The deep red factor late March 2022-drop bull was another Poundmaker son and out of a Rangan Park Redemption E42 daughter Liberty Pensacola P30 with Liberty stud retaining a semen share in the bull.
The 680kg bull scanned 8mm for both fats, 120cm2 EMA, 6.2pc IMF and 37cm SC with a strong spread of Breedplan performance ranking in the top 10pc milk, top 20-25pc for all weight intervals, top 25pc for CW, EMA and IMF and top 15pc domestic terminal index ($DTI).
Fellow WA stud breeder Jon Imberti, Silverstone stud, Narrikup, sourced a new sire in lot 23 for the sale's next highest price of $13,500.
Liberty Tim Buck 2 T37 was a mid-March 2022 born AI-bred son of Palgrove Payday P499 and out of a LT Bluegrass 4017 daughter Liberty Pearl P6.
The homozygous polled bull tipped the scales at 632kg and scanned 11mm fats, 120cm2 EMA 6.1pc IMF and 39cm SC, while recording a strong set of maternal EBVs in the top 10pc CE Dtrs, top 15pc BW, milk and SC and top 25pc GL while also ranking in the top 10pc northern market index ($NMI), top 15pc IMF and top 5pc fats.
Other buyers to pay five figures for their selections included Deane Allen, Elders, Donnybrook, representing return buyers OM Dunnet & Co, Nannup who, successfully bid $12,000 for Liberty Soopa Doopa S128, an early October 2021 born double polled red factor bull also by Poundmaker and out of a Liberty Just Ramblin Along J35 daughter Liberty Naughty Or Nice N62.
The 796kg bull scanned 10mm fats, 125cm2 EMA, 5.6pc IMF and 42cm SC with EBVs in the top 5pc for milk, top 15pc EMA, top 20pc IMF and top 20-25pc for both indexes.
Another spring-drop bull sold for $10,500 and was one of two Charolais bulls purchased by AG Bain, Wonthella.
The polled 868kg bull was ET-bred by Palgrove Nullabor N624 and Naughty And Nice and scanned 12mm P8 fat, 9mm rib fat, 145cm2 EMA, 6.1pc IMF and 41cm SC with strong performance across most of its EBV traits including top 15-20pc for all weights, top 5pc EMA and top 10-15pc for both indexes.
With a team of 12 Charolais bulls, previous volume buyers Mt Florance station, Tom Price, was the most influential buyer of the day through the bidding of Nutrien Livestock, pastoral agent Shane Flemming.
Mr Flemming operated from $5000 to $8500 for yearling bulls selected for good temperament, structure and clean coats.
He said the recent injection of Liberty Charolais genetics over the past few years has paid dividends for the Mt Florance Charbray herd.
"They target the domestic and long-fed feeder steer markets and their good season will be driving the weight into the calves," he said.
Mr Flemming also represented return buyers Thisledo Pty Ltd, Red Gully, with two bulls at $8000 each.
The next biggest account was another return volume buyer of three years Gemma Cripps, Gabyon station, Yalgoo, with a team of seven Charolais yearling bulls costing from $5000 to $9500.
"We have been really pleased with the bulls and their offspring so we are more than happy to come back and support the Yost family," Ms Cripps said.
"Due to the bulls going over Brahman cows we were selecting on ease of calving."
Ms Cripps said they also selected bulls based on fat and weight figures too.
"We want to make our cattle more domestic so improving the fat in our cows is important," she said.
