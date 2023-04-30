Farm Weekly
Charolais and Shorthorn bulls sold in Toodyay

By Kane Chatfield and Kyah Peeti
May 1 2023 - 8:00am
Values topped at $17,000 for a Shorthorn bull at the annual Liberty Charolais and Shorthorn yearling bull sale at Toodyay last week. With the top-priced bull Liberty Top Quality T3 (PP) (by Sprys Goldenrod P39) purchased by PG & PM Nankivell & Sons, Wubin, were Elders, Gingin agent Geoff Shipp (left), Liberty stud co-principal Kevin Yost, Leno Vigolo, Nutrien Livestock, Central Midlands, who represented the buyer and top-priced Shorthorn bull buyer sponsor Marcia Devenney, Western Stock Distributors/Zagro.
The Yost family celebrated its 30th anniversary of breeding Charolais cattle with pleasing results at its eighth annual Charolais and Shorthorn yearling bull sale held on-property at Toodyay last week.

