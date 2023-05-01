IF YOU have an investment property in Perth or the big regional centres, there was good news last month that house prices are likely to remain steady in the first half of 2023 and rent prices will continue to increase.
The Real Estate Institute of Western Australia's (REIWA) quarter one property market update for this year showed that Perth's median house price increased marginally, rising 0.9 per cent from $540,000 at the end of 2022 to $545,000 at the end of March.
REIWA chief executive Cath Hart said the local market had shown remarkable resilience in the face of 10 interest rate rises, backed by strong demand and affordable prices.
"And we expect (house) prices to continue to hold firm in the next quarter - even if there are one or two more interest rate rises," Ms Hart said.
"But, should we see a period of interest rate stability - or even cuts - we would expect to see consumer confidence rise, boosting activity and prices."
Market conditions across regional WA are also expected to remain strong in 2023.
"All regional centres saw median price growth in 2022, although - like Perth - the rate of growth has been slowing," Ms Hart said.
"Our members report that buyers are seeking value, and well-priced properties (in the regions) are selling quickly."
Ms Hart said regional centres were also experiencing low vacancy rates and rising rent prices and this would continue.
She said regional centres would benefit from population growth.
"It won't just be Perth that feels the effects of population growth, particularly from interstate and overseas immigration," she said.
"Some migrants will move to the regions, which will support these property markets as well."
In the Perth rental market, prices were up 5.8 per cent in the first quarter from the end of 2022.
Ms Hart said this was fuelled by declining supply of accomodation and increasing demand.
She said more rent price increases were expected this year.
"It will take something significant to change the rental market," she said.
Ms Hart said, in the sales market, properties continued to sell quickly in the first quarter of 2023.
"There were good numbers at home opens and many properties still receiving multiple offers," she said.
"Homes sold in a median 13 days in March."
Ms Hart said the number of listings for sale in Perth hit a 12-year low of 6931 at the end of December 2022 and this had recently dropped even lower.
"Properties are still coming to the market at good numbers, and at levels higher than pre-COVID," she said.
"So, the low number of listings on reiwa.com is more a reflection of the speed of sales, rather than a lack of properties.
"We do expect the speed and number of sales to decline slightly in April, which is typically a quieter month."
Ms Hart said demand for housing in WA was expected to stay relatively strong, supported by population growth.
She said WA's population grew 1.8pc in the year to September 2022 and the State government's recent Mid-Year Budget review had forecast further growth of 1.5pc in 2022/23 and again in 2023/24.
"As more people arrive in WA, this will maintain the demand for housing and keep listings low," she said.
"And with such tight rental conditions, more people will look to buy rather than rent."
Long-awaited building completions remain a wild card for both sales and rental markets.
Ms Hart said as more COVID building-incentive new homes are completed, there may be an easing in both markets, but this would be offset by population growth.
"New home approvals have also been falling, so this will also affect housing supply in the future," she said.
Ms Hart said 2023 was already proving to be challenging for tenants.
"The vacancy rate was 0.7pc in January, February and March," she said.
"Homes are leasing in a median 14 days and property managers are still seeing queues at home opens and receiving multiple applications.
"Unfortunately, some tenants are using platforms like Gumtree or Marketplace to look for rental properties and falling victim to scammers."
Ms Hart said declining supply and increasing demand are at the heart of the issues the rental market is facing.
