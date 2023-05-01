Farm Weekly
Home/News

Perth median house prices hit $545,000

By Mel Williams
May 1 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The local market has shown remarkable resilience in the face of 10 interest rate rises, backed by strong demand and affordable prices.
The local market has shown remarkable resilience in the face of 10 interest rate rises, backed by strong demand and affordable prices.

IF YOU have an investment property in Perth or the big regional centres, there was good news last month that house prices are likely to remain steady in the first half of 2023 and rent prices will continue to increase.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.