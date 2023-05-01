SEA change or tree change, lifestyle blocks located near major regional centres or smaller towns across Western Australia are selling like hotcakes.
Recent industry reports have put the spotlight on the wider Bunbury and Goldfields areas as particularly achieving significant property price growth and big rental returns.
But these are not the only top performers in WA, where the continued shortage of new listings coming on to the market right throughout the State is pushing prices up.
Despite this, there are opportunities to buy a range of different block sizes and types in the less than $1 million price range.
This week we take a look at a small sample of what $1m will buy you in the lifestyle property market segment in this State.
Farmbuy Australia lists multiple options in wide-ranging locations with price tags of less than $1m.
A quick search on the leading Farmbuy Australia online platform shows that in West Pingelly, $950,000 will secure you 64 hectares with a 19.7ha Sandalwood plantation that has more than 8000 Sandalwood trees on about 24,000 host trees and a Chinese red date (Jujube) orchard.
This property - listed by AWN - is croppable and the 2023 crop has been sown under a share farm agreement.
It has a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house with a magnificent vista, according to the agent.
Nutrien Harcourts has posted on Farmbuy Australia a 251ha property at Dowerin for $695,000.
It boasts a comfortable five-bedroom, two-bathroom family size brick and tile homestead with two living areas.
The grounds and lawns are all reticulated and the hot water to the home is supplied via solar/electric.
There is about 105ha of arable land, which is good quality, productive, easy working with medium soils and is ready for a 2023 season crop.
This area was spraytopped twice last season and has previously had 50 kilograms/ha MAP every year on cereals with the usual nitrogen rates applied.
The arable country is located at the south end of the farm, which runs north to river flats that are suitable for livestock grazing.
The farming land can be leased out if that suits the new owners.
Scheme water is connected to the homestead and the farmland and a large freshwater dam has been installed.
Adjacent the homestead is a steel frame general purpose shed, which is connected to the power supply.
Elders has a bargain 588ha of pristine bushland listed on Farmbuy Australia in West River for expressions of interest of about $200,000.
The natural vegetation is Mallee, Moort and Mallet.
The property is undulating, well drained and surrounded by quality farmland.
All boundary fences are in excellent condition and have recently been replaced.
The natural bush is protected by a conservation memorial with an allowance for the clearing and development of up to one hectare.
This property doesn't have any services available and will be totally dependent on self-sufficiency and off-grid living.
It is conveniently located near the Lake Magenta reserve and on the doorstep of the well-known and biodiverse Fitzgerald National Park.
In Bokal, Ray White has 100ha posted on Farmbuy Australia for $520,000.
It says this property gives prospective buyers the ability to get away from the rat race, enjoy country living and either farm it themselves or lease out the arable acres to local farmers.
It has almost a kilometre of Beaufort River frontage, allowing owners the ability to explore and experience local wildlife.
The owners have a building plan in place, including a bushfire assessment (BAL).
There are about 65ha arable and 6ha of mature Sandalwood trees.
The property has a well built shed and comes with a 12 metre sea container plus caravan with separate wood hot water system and shower facility.
It is located 38 kilometres east of Darkan, 50km north of Kojonup and 74km west of Katanning.
Elders has 14ha on offer at The Plains, near Boyanup for $970,000.
This property has a five-bedroom, two-bathroom fibro and Colorbond home with high ceilings in the living area, a kitchen with two ovens (gas and electric) and a slow combustion stove, a family area with Red Gum flooring and verandahs on three sides.
It has a 30m x 18m, three-Phase powered workshop with shower and toilet and a large, high lean-to.
There are many netted fruit trees, a deep concrete bore, two paddocks with water and four water tanks.
Farmbuy Australia lists 49.48ha in Yarloop, also offered by Elders, for $695,000 and a second adjoining lot of 39.32ha for $555,000.
These have separate titles and are premium grazing land that has been used for grazing and hay production.
At the front of the blocks there is a set of cattle yards and a large hay shed.
There is access down the eastern side of the cattle yards to get to the rear of the property.
This property has good leasing potential and is only minutes from Yarloop and Harvey.
Located only 14km from the Forrest Highway, it is an easy commute to Mandurah, Bunbury or Perth.
Ray White has listed on Farmbuy Australia 29.87ha in picturesque Nanarup for $990,000.
This productive grazing block is in a very sought after location on Mt Richard Road, 20 minutes from Albany, and offers many opportunities.
It has its own private lake and valley views and would make an ideal dream home location for anyone seeking a rural lifestyle close to town and popular beaches.
With its quality pastures and abundant water supplies, there are many options for diversification.
The property is currently divided into three paddocks and has been conservatively farmed to enhance soil carbon and biology.
It would be the perfect block to begin a regenerative farming journey.
The valley paddock is winter wet and summer green and is a mix of arrowleaf clover, strawberry clover, ryegrass and kikuyu.
The hillside paddock has a very productive perennial pasture base and has been planted with clover, kikuyu and perennial ryegrass.
The remaining paddock is a 2ha bluegum plantation that is ready for harvest.
The potential to increase the bluegum plantation size is an opportunity for future profit.
Fencing is in good to excellent condition and all electric - with a solar electric fence system provided.
Water supplies on the property are abundant and with a private freshwater lake, good soaks and two ephemeral creeks running through it, there is opportunity for irrigation projects.
The two grazing paddocks are watered by two troughs gravity fed from the soaks.
A lifestyle block of 64.74ha at Perup, east of Manjimup - offered by Nutrien Harcourts - is on Farmbuy Australia for $375,000.
It is described as a "get away from it all" property in a rural area that has a bush environment to enjoy.
There are 14.5ha of recently harvested bluegums wholly owned and not re-leased; 6.4ha of unplanted area including firebreaks and dams; and the balance is indigenous bush.
In the tree harvested area, which is ready for reversion to pasture, there are two stock dams and the whole block is one single paddock with fencing in a fair condition needing some renovation.
The remnant bush on the block is subject to a Country Area Water Supply Memorial and a Soil and Land Conservation Memorial, which prevents any further clearing on the property.
The bush is jarrah and marri-based and on good gravelly loams over clay and gently undulating.
There are many building site options if you are looking for that very quiet life away from the rat race of suburbia or the city.
At north Dandalup, Bellcourt has listed 40.47ha for $695,000.
This property has panoramic views to the ocean, North Dandalup Dam and direct frontage to the North Dandalup River.
It would be an ideal location to build a country escape in total privacy on the hill where the air is fresher and there is space to rest the mind.
It has 500m fronting the North Dandalup River and National Park on three sides.
There are two access points, winter streams and a soak.
Also, it has easy access to the freeway via Lakes Rd.
Bellcourt also has 64ha at north Dandalup for $995,000.
It has amazing views over to the Mandurah estuary, the ocean and beyond.
You can enjoy the serenity on the banks of the North Dandalup River.
The property has cleared pastures and there is easy access to the freeway via Lakes Road.
If you have a hankering to be in the warm climate of Carnarvon, the Otway plantation may be for you.
Situated on the eastern side of the Carnarvon Horticulture District, it has rich alluvial soil and 250m of Gascoyne River frontage and is priced at $875,000.
The three key elements of a successful and sustainable horticultural industry are present and perfectly balanced in this location - an ideal growing climate, rich alluvial soil and abundant water.
The property's Williams Cavendish bananas are picked year-round, providing a new owner with consistent cashflow and the marketing expertise of the Sweeter Banana Co-operative.
Included in the sale by Nutrien Harcourts are all the necessary plant and improvements to continue the business as a going concern.
There is a well presented, three-bedroom, one-bathroom, T & R-built transportable home, with all the features required for comfortable family living.
Complementing the home are the surrounding mature palms, lush lawn and established mango trees.
If required, seasonal workers can be accommodated in the nearby three-bedroom cottage.
The property has a 30m x 8m, fully enclosed packing shed and workshop that provides ample space for machinery maintenance and processing.
Secure and substantial water allocations are sourced from the Department of Water (DoW) and the Gascoyne Water Co-Operative (GWC).
Two operational bores draw water from the Gascoyne River aquifer (DoW), while scheme water is provided via GWC pipelines.
Water is reticulated throughout the length of the property from a 250,000 litre Pioneer water tank with underground mainlines to 12 individual patches, ranging from 0.135ha to 1.042ha.
Currently Otway plantation is operated by a husband and wife team, with the part-time assistance of a farmhand.
The property is conveniently located about 1.3km from the North West Coastal Highway and the Sweeter Banana Co-operative packing facilities, with the Carnarvon town centre about 15km to the west.
CCJ sub/writer
