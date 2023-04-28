The rain didn't deter Coolup residents and guests from remembering fallen Anzac soldiers, and commemorate them in a newly painted Anzac mural.
About 100 people attended the dusk memorial service on Monday evening at the Coolup Community Hall where the mural is on an external wall.
The ceremony was opened with bagpipes, and four horses from the Coolup Light Horse Brigade, two riderless, with a boot placed backwards in the stirrup to symbolise a fallen soldier.
Cadets from the Coolup Volunteer Fire Brigade stood alongside the Light Horse Brigade raising the Australian flag from half-mast to full mast.
Guests were invited to place wreaths, decorating the monument with poppies and native flowers.
Painted by self-taught artist Jacob 'Shakey' Butler, the mural is a black and white depiction of two local Anzac stories, completed in aerosol paint.
The mural depicts two local stories: 'The Baker Boys', which was the real-life tale of three local brothers that all went to fight in the Great War, with only one returning, and 'Ethel McKay', a local war nurse whose sister married the returning Baker brother, and whose family still live in the area.
About 400 men and women enlisted in World War I from the Murray townships, of which 73 were killed and 17 were taken prisoner.
The three Baker brothers of Coolup, Darcy, Alfred and William, all enlisted but only William returned home.
Darcy Baker, a 23-year old carpenter, enlisted on December 8, 1916 and was killed in action at Pozieres on August 6, 1917.
With no known grave, he is remembered on the wall at Villers Bretonneux, France and the Coolup and Pinjarra War memorials.
The eldest son, Alfred Baker was a farmer and enlisted on March 16, 1916 at the age of 27.
He left Fremantle on December 29, 1916 and was wounded in action at Passchendale, Belgium.
Suffering a fractured skull, he was moved to the 10th casualty clearing station in Belgium where he died on Sept 28, 1917.
His grave is at Lijssenthock Military Cemetery.
The youngest Baker boy, William Baker, enlisted on May 29 at the mere age of 18.
Before his mother would give her consent for him to enlist, he had to promise to not drink alcohol - a promise he kept for life.
Mr Baker left on December 29 from Fremantle with brother Alfred and they stayed together until July 12, 1917 - when Mr Baker was wounded in the left arm and side by a Mills grenade in friendly fire.
After the death of the second Baker son, Mr William Baker's uncle asked that he be allowed to return home on the basis he was the only surviving sibling and needed to help run the family's 242 hectare farm at Coolup.
His discharge was initially refused based on the grounds that all available manpower was needed to win the war.
However, after a Canberra senator became involved, the request was approved and Mr Baker returned home to Australia in February 1918.
Ethel McKay, the second image depicted on the mural, was born in Pinjarra in 1889 and grew up on her family farm at Coolup known as Glen Isla.
She was 26 years old when she enlisted as a Staff Nurse with the Australian Army Nursing Service in August 1915.
Ms McKay was one of the only Western Australian nurses to serve in Greece, where only 60 kilometres from Gallipoli, tent hospitals on the island treated thousands of seriously injured soldiers.
Conditions at Lemnos were extremely difficult - the initial heat, dust and insects giving way to a bitterly cold, muddy and windy winter.
Tents regularly blew down and there was a shortage of water and basic medical supplies.
Food consisted mainly of bully beef and hard biscuits.Nurses received little respect from the officers, and to add to this insult, were paid much less than an untrained male orderly.
Ms McKay went to work in Egypt and several military hospitals in England and France, and eventually worked as a nurse in South Africa until 1949.
Ms McKay's nephew John McKay still lives on the family farm at Glen Isla with his wife Anne.
The idea for the mural started seven years ago after the Coolup Progress Association (CPA) felt inspired by the popularity of the silo arts trail.
In 2020, CPA launched the Anzac memorial Revitalisation project, which first refurbished and moved the original memorial monument to the Coolup Community Hall.
The mural was made possible with the help of a $10,000 donation from Murray-Wellington MLA Robyn Clarke, and $5000 from the Shire of Murray.
Ms Clarke said she had been looking for a way to make the Coolup Anzac memorial special, and it was a timely partnership when she approached the Coolup Progress Association (CPA).
"When they moved the memorial (to the Coolup Community Hall) in 2020, I thought it looked lonely," Ms Clarke said.
"I thought, what if I gave some money to 'sprucing' up the memorial?
"They gave me a sneak preview of what the mural was going to look like, and I was in tears when I saw it."
Following this donation, CPA president Ange Rogers said she was flicking through Farm Weekly when she came across an article on Shakey's work in Collie.
"While we didn't have a silo, we realised we had a beautiful blank canvas in our local hall, which is essentially the first thing you see when you come into town," Ms Rogers said.
"It almost acts as an entry statement."
At the beginning of 2021, with almost everything ready to go, CPA pitched the idea in a survey to the residents of Coolup, to which about 70 per cent responded stating the mural was a high priority for them.
In the following years CPA underwent a research project to decide which story would be portrayed on the wall.
"We wanted to tell a story, and this painting is a 'before, during and after' of war," Ms Rogers said.
"These are people that came from this community."
Federal Canning MP and Liberal Party defence spokesman Andrew Hastie attended the ceremony and delivered a speech connecting him to a recently discovered piece of Australian military history.
Mr Hastie said his great-uncle was taken as a prisoner of war onto the SS Montevideo, a Japanese transport ship which sank on July 1, 1942, killing about 1000 Australian troops and civilians.
Previously lost for decades, the shipwreck was found this week by deep-sea survey specialists, 4000 metres below the surface off the coast of the Philippines.
"This year, (Anzac Day) is intensely personal for me," Mr Hastie said.
