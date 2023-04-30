When 25 year-old Elyssa Giedraitis was in high school, she faced a confusing and isolating bout of depression and anxiety.
She said she wished she had more support available to her during that time, but having grown up in Wongan Hills, she was under-resourced and felt alone.
"I needed someone in a similar situation to me but someone who knew what they were doing, someone who I could relate to and feel normal with," Elyssa said, thinking back.
Ten years later she was diagnosed with major depressive disorder, generalised anxiety disorder, ADHD and borderline personality disorder (BPD).
"I wish I had known about it in high school.
"Depression and anxiety are fine but I wish it was more acceptable to have the other two (anxiety and BPD)."
Ms Giedraitis learned how to manage the black dog, and watching her family own and operate their company Wespray Boomsprays, took this business attitude into her own hands, forging her own path.
She created EJG Creative, a marketing company helping small businesses build their online presence.
"I started helping the family business six years ago, by setting up a website and Facebook page,'' she said.
"I realised not many small businesses, especially in Wongan, were utilising the online world."
Within her company she is also working on four community projects, Behind the Business, The Introvert Archive, AgForm and Well in the Wheatbelt.
Well in the Wheatbelt aims to shed light on mental health issues and connect people to workshops and events.
Like many towns across WA, there's little access to help and support in Wongan Hills, and a lingering cloud of stigma.
"I have to travel 2.5 hours every month to see a therapist, and more regularly to see a psychologist when I'm feeling particularly bad,'' she said.
"A lot of people are struggling with their mental health, but a lot of people don't want to admit it."
According to data from the WA Primary Health Alliance, 389 people died by suicide across WA in 2021 - 287 of them were men.
Australian Institutute of Health and Welfare figures recorded 80 deaths by suicide in the Wheatbelt between 2017-2021.
Ms Giedraitis said Well in the Wheatbelt would be the only organisation targeting mental health awareness and activating community action in the area.
EJG Creative started to gain traction when the pandemic hit, as owners shifted to operating online.
Now she has about 10 clients, small businesses and start-ups from a range of industries.
Although online presence is important, Ms Giedraitis wants to see the local economy of her home town busy and thriving again.
"When I was little, the Wongan I remember was more alive, I remember going down the main street and there were cars everywhere, now there's like one car at three in the afternoon.
"I want to bring more people back to the Wheatbelt and I want people in the Wheatbelt to succeed."
She said she had observed more small businesses operating online, which was great for business but left the townscape lacking.
"If you look at our main street, there are more closed stores than open, which is so sad,'' Ms Giedraitis said.
"But it's so hard to get people in there, and then you have to have people to support them as well."
She juggles her evolving business and community projects with being a mum to an 18-month-old boy.
In the face of mental health, this can be extra challenging and Ms Giedraitis said she recognised it was a lot to take on.
"Honestly if someone else told me they were doing all this kind of stuff, I would say they are crazy,'' she said.
"Once upon a time I would have just not got out of bed because nothing would matter, but now I obviously have to get out of bed because I have a son.
"I get out and do the work, I do what I have to do.
"I'm pretty sure it has something to do with my ADHD, never wanting to sit still - I can't just be doing one thing at a time."
On days when she can't push herself to go extra hard, she brings it back in.
"I had to learn to set boundaries and look after myself on a general basis instead of just work, work, work all the time," she said.
In its early stages, Well in the Wheatbelt is seeking community involvement to grow and there are many ways to support the program.
