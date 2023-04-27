Farm Weekly
Twiggy Forrest wants to buy Australia's biggest sheep station, Rawlinna, it was suggested today

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
Updated April 28 2023 - 9:39am, first published 9:00am
Preparing for shearing at Rawlinna last year, the biggest sheep station in Australia.
Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest is poised to buy Rawlinna Station in Western Australia, the nation's largest sheep station, according to reports today.

