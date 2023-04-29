Health and lifestyle coach and owner of Groan and Tone, Louise O'Neill finds all sorts of creative ways to exercise on her farm and teaches her clients how they too can get fit at home with minimal equipment and limited time. As a busy mother of two, Louise encourages parents to include their children and exercise as a family and her sons Hamish (4) and Darcy (2) were certainly keen to show off their guns as they did some rows on the field bin.