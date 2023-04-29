FUNDING from CBH Group's Grass Roots Grants program has helped the Lake King Progress Association lock in a key rural fitness player to co-ordinate a community wellness day.
To help aid the lack of regular winter sports, Farm Life Fitness owner Louise O'Neill will help the Association facilitate a day of fitness and wellness discussions in May 2023.
The day includes a group exercise class, goal setting workshop, stretching and food discussions.
The community association provides a link between the local school, sporting clubs, shire and other local community groups.
It is also one of the 44 community groups which were successful in receiving funding from the CBH program.
Lake King Progress Association member Rachael Winyard said it was important to unite the community to promote body movement and healthy habits.
"As Lake King doesn't have any key winter sports such as football, netball and hockey that provide regular fitness sessions, it is vital to provide other health and wellness options that are in our community," Ms Winyard said.
"Also, given the recent report from the National Farmers' Federation regarding the mental health of our farmers, anything that can help create a healthier, more sustainable future for those that live, and work rurally is beneficial.
"These statistics don't just affect farmers but the individuals connected to them, so health and wellness days that are inclusive to the wider community will hopefully have a knock-on effect.
"We hope the day will inspire continued enthusiasm, collaboration and community focus on movement for all."
The February round of the Grass Roots Community Grants program has provided $150,774 to support regional WA community groups, organisations and clubs in their small-scale infrastructure projects and community events.
CBH chief external relations officer David Paton said the program was designed to fill key funding gaps in grain growing WA.
"Over the past nine years, our Grass Roots Community Grants program has continued to directly support groups in building better regional facilities and putting on events that bring communities together," Mr Paton said.
"CBH recognises that supporting community-led groups and grass roots organisations are key to creating positive change and having a lasting impact on the lives of people living in those communities.
"This round saw a wide variety of projects and community events such as shade structures, sporting facility upgrades, community gardens and youth mentoring camps.
"CBH is proud to be able to support these essential events and small-scale infrastructure projects that help develop regional communities in WA."
Since the program started in 2014, $2.65m has been awarded to 843 community events and projects.
The next funding round opens in August.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
