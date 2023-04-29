Farm Weekly
Home/News

CBH Grass Roots Grants helps Lake King to coordinate wellness day

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
April 29 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health and lifestyle coach and owner of Groan and Tone, Louise O'Neill finds all sorts of creative ways to exercise on her farm and teaches her clients how they too can get fit at home with minimal equipment and limited time. As a busy mother of two, Louise encourages parents to include their children and exercise as a family and her sons Hamish (4) and Darcy (2) were certainly keen to show off their guns as they did some rows on the field bin.
Health and lifestyle coach and owner of Groan and Tone, Louise O'Neill finds all sorts of creative ways to exercise on her farm and teaches her clients how they too can get fit at home with minimal equipment and limited time. As a busy mother of two, Louise encourages parents to include their children and exercise as a family and her sons Hamish (4) and Darcy (2) were certainly keen to show off their guns as they did some rows on the field bin.

FUNDING from CBH Group's Grass Roots Grants program has helped the Lake King Progress Association lock in a key rural fitness player to co-ordinate a community wellness day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.