The importance of adding pest control to your home maintenance routine

Controlling pests in your home is essential to minimise the effect on your family's health and preventing an infestation. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Have you wondered if you need regular pest control in your home? You change the smoke alarm batteries regularly and you clean the air conditioner filter, so is regular pest control just as important?

Here are 3 reasons why you should add pest control to your home maintenance routine:

1) Pests have a huge impact on your health.

2) Pest problems can get out of hand, FAST, if you let them.

3) Life cycles of pests can be interrupted by regular control methods, preventing an infestation.

Health implications of pests in the home

Pests can carry a multitude of diseases including salmonella, typhoid fever, listeriosis, gastroenteritis and E. coli infections amongst many others, discussed here.

Pests leak urine, leave droppings and shed skin/fur in your home, contaminating surfaces and our food itself.

Indoor pests such as cockroaches, dust mites and their droppings - which break down and become airborne particles - can trigger asthma and allergy symptoms. This can trigger the onset of childhood asthma, leading to long-term use of medications.

Bees, wasps and bed bugs can sting/bite us which could trigger an allergic or anaphylactic reaction.

Pests can also have a huge impact on our mental health: There's the stress of encountering pests and the anxiety or even insomnia that can arise from knowing there's pests in your home and possibly your bed. People with legitimate phobias to a particular pest have been known to experience Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) from an infestation in their home.

There's also potential financial stress associated with the damage pests can cause to the home if the problem is not managed quickly.

How small pest problems can get out of hand

It's all too easy for a situation to go from seeing 1 or 2 pests to a full blown infestation. Common reasons that pest problems tend to get out of hand include:

1) You didn't identify the pest:

A lack of industry experience can see us diagnosing the wrong problem (you thought it was fleas when it's actually bed bugs), which may lead to using the wrong product or chemical in the wrong way, meaning that pests remain.

2) You relied on 'home remedies':

Essential oils won't eradicate a full blown pest problem.

3) You lack the tools and expertise to locate the hive/nest:

Professional pest exterminators are able to identify where the pests' 'home base' is and remove it without causing damage to your home, which is often the case in DIY pest control jobs.

Pest life cycle

Knowing the pest life cycle helps you to manage the problem when it's at its most vulnerable or avoid it altogether.

Insects will go through up to four stages of development depending on their species; egg, larvae, pupa and adult.

Pests such as mice have a very different life cycle, generally reaching sexual maturity at 5 weeks and multiplying quickly.

The timing of pest control methods is very important to their effectiveness.

