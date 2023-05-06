THE Esperance Agistment Centre is an amazing opportunity to secure a well established equine business and beautiful homestead set on 29 hectares, only 10 kilometres north of Esperance.
The business specialises in spelling and/or freshening racehorses - with stabling and day paddock facilities - as well as being used for quality oaten chaff production.
The facilities include a round yard, treatment yards and float hire.
There is a barn-style shed that houses an excellent stable setup and tack room, which was designed for best-practice handling and horsemanship.
Read also:
There is another large shed for feed, hay and machinery storage, with additional handling facilities.
More than 20 paddocks of differing sizes are divided by a mixture of electrified plain wire and netting.
The well-designed laneway system offers excellent paddock access and safe, easy equine management.
Pastures are subcovers and perennials.
A bore supplies excellent fresh water.
The property has a large brick-and-tile homestead with five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a study.
The residence is designed for easy living, retaining its own sense of grandeur.
The main living area is open plan with a large country kitchen, there is a separate formal dining room, a separate formal lounge room and a massive games room.
Entertaining is made easy with a paved alfresco and barbecue area off the main living space.
A fully enclosed patio houses an underground pool and entertaining area.
Summary:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.