NO expense was spared creating this masterpiece at Darradup, near Nannup.
The luxurious and vast five-bedroom homestead sits proudly on a private 40-hectare estate with 430 metres of Blackwood River frontage.
A coded security gate and gravel driveway leads past the well laid out and watered paddocks to the true highlight of this property - the immense 800 square metre home.
With the finest local and imported materials and fittings, local timber features and views to the river, you will never grow tired of this homestead.
The kitchen is worthy of a house with such grandeur and makes entertaining family and friends an absolute pleasure.
It features vaulted skylights for an abundance of natural lighting, an oversized Thermalux wood stove, island bench, copious storage space, an extra large pantry and a stunning outlook through the large windows.
The kitchen flows through to a gorgeous open plan meals and family room, which also offers magnificent views.
A double-sided chiminea fire place, featuring a jarrah mantelpiece milled on the property, is ducted throughout the home, ensuring energy efficiency and warmth in the cooler months.
A short passage will take you to the lounge area, with more river views.
There is a formal dining room opposite the lounge, with a hidden door providing direct connection to the kitchen.
This west wing of the home has the luxurious master suite, with well-appointed ensuite and massive walk-in wardrobe and dressing area.
An office with separate entry from the front verandah provides ample space for working from home.
The east wing has three large bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a well-appointed main bathroom.
Downstairs is a large, open plan room with a kitchenette and access to the home cinema with leather recliners, Atmos sound system and 4k projector.
A guest suite, featuring large ensuite, walk-in wardrobe and direct access to the downstairs verandah and gardens completes the downstairs area.
The guest suite can be used independently from the rest of the home by visiting family and friends - or may provide a bed and breakfast tourist opportunity.
The exterior of the home has South West laterite stone, wrap-around verandahs, fully reticulated gardens and a fenced house yard.
The property has an approved manager's quarters with a living area, kitchen, bathroom and garage/workshop.
It has a big machinery shed with lockable workshop and loft area to provide all the storage room required for machinery and toys.
