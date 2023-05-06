FROM electronic identification to vaccine programs, product application and data collection - there's a lot going on in WA's sheep industry.
Producers from Mingenew to as far north as Kalbarri ventured to CJ Stokes and Sons' property at Mt Erin recently for Great Northern Rural Supplies' production information day.
Read also:
The main objective of the day was to inform producers about the recent updates regarding the sheep eID tags, vaccine programs, lice product application and data collection for electronic identification.
Photos supplied Great Northern Rural Supplies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.