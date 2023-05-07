Farm Weekly
Grant Campbell swings into new role with Elders

By Mal Gill
May 7 2023 - 2:00pm
Grant Campbell has been at Elders' Bibra Lake wool office for the past month learning about catalogue preparation and auctioning aspects of the industry and will shortly move with colleagues to the new Elders Wool Centre at Rockingham.
SWINGING a razor sharp axe in serious woodchop competition or keeping sheep up to a red hot shearing team, Grant Campbell has a combination of skills to be on top of both roles.

