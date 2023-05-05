Farm Weekly
National Ballooning Championships uplifts Northam

By Bree Swift
May 5 2023 - 2:00pm
Northam local Peter Clements will be competing in for the 23rd Australian National Ballooning Championships in the Avon Valley next week.
HOT air balloons will dot the skies of the scenic Avon Valley when festivities for the 23rd Australian National Ballooning Championships kick off this weekend, with the event expected to draw up to 8000 visitors.

