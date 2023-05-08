Farm Weekly
CSBP Kwinana fire has not damaged any working parts of the plant

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
May 8 2023 - 1:50pm
The CBSP Kwinana Plant earlier today. Photo: Kylie Gillis
A FIRE that occurred at the CSBP Kwinana Plant earlier this morning has not damaged any crucial parts of the CSBP plant and is now contained and under control.

