A FIRE that occurred at the CSBP Kwinana Plant earlier this morning has not damaged any crucial parts of the CSBP plant and is now contained and under control.
A CSBP spokesperson said the fire occurred at a non-operational part of the plant which was being demolished.
"The building is located in the old fertilisers area in the south west corner of the site, and separate to the chemicals plants," the spokesperson said.
Black smoke engulfed the site, and the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said the smoke, which was blown in a Westerly direction towards the coast, was potentially dangerous.
The fire started at 9am this morning, and WesCEF will be investigating the cause of the fire.
Mustering procedures commenced immediately for all employees who are on site.
CSBP has reported no injuries, and both the CSBP emergency response team and DFES are on site.
DFES has said as a precautionary measure, people in the area should remain inside, out of the smoke or fumes, with doors and windows closed.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke.
