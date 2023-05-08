Farm Weekly
Australian Wool Exchange up $3 million on the same period last season

By Mal Gill
May 9 2023 - 8:00am
According to Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX), gross turnover from wool sales at the WWC for the season to the end of week 43 - last week - totalled $400 million, up $3m on the same period last season.
WITH seven weeks of trading left this season at the Western Wool Centre (WWC), including this week, it is the only Australian wool selling centre doing better than last season.

