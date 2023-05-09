THE future of the Wheatbelt is looking bright, with some of the biggest minds in business and agriculture gathering at the Muresk Institute, Northam, last week to discuss the next 12 months for the region.
The CBH Wheatbelt Futures Forum was well attended and raised issues about live export, mining and economic prosperity in the region.
Master of ceremonies was Regional Chambers of Commerce and Industry of WA chief executive officer Kitty Prodonovich, who encouraged discussion between speakers and attendees.
"It's about how do we make ourselves reactive to investors and see what opportunities are out here - it's about long-term sustainable development for the region," Ms Prodonovich said.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories.
