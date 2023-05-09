Farm Weekly
CBH Wheatbelt Futures Forum gathered a large crowd last week

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
May 9 2023 - 7:30pm
THE future of the Wheatbelt is looking bright, with some of the biggest minds in business and agriculture gathering at the Muresk Institute, Northam, last week to discuss the next 12 months for the region.

