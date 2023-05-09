IT wasn't uncommon for pilots to pack parachutes back when hot air ballooning first began - such was the likelihood of something going awry.
Fortunately for the 21 pilots competing in the 23rd National Ballooning Championships in Northam this week, the sport has come a long way in the years since.
Speaking to Farm Weekly on a hot air balloon ride over the picturesque Avon Valley last week, National Ballooning Championships director Gary Lacey estimated there were about 50 serious competition pilots in Australia.
"We usually get somewhere around 20 people competing in the National Championships, so Australia is doing pretty well - particularly in terms of our smaller population and the large distances we have to travel to get to the events," Mr Lacey said.
"Recently I was the deputy director of the Italian National Championships and they had six competitors and in the UK it's not unusual for them to get about 10."
In Australia, modern day hot air ballooning developed in the late 1960s and early 1970s and today private balloon pilots are managed by the Australian Ballooning Federation.
Hot air balloons must be registered with the Australian Civil Aviation and Safety Authority (CASA) and are subject to airworthiness checks by authorised personnel, with pilots required to reach certain requirements before they are permitted to fly larger balloons.
Mr Lacey said the competitors who ranked in the top three in this week's event, would likely receive an invitation to the 25th FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championships, scheduled for 2025 in Hungary, with the number of invitations provided to each country dependent on how its competitors ranked in the previous world championships.
Despite being a relatively safe sport now, Mr Lacey said there were still risks for the competition pilots, particularly when competing in places like Japan.
"Hot air ballooning is very big in Japan - nearly every Japanese University has a balloon club, so they have competitions most weekends," he said
"In Japan's world championships they usually get over a hundred balloons and the winds don't tend to be very fast, so you have a lot of balloons all moving very slowly in the same air space.
"This increases the risk of two balloons colliding - the basket of one balloon can hit the envelope of another balloon and tear it, and it can be a bit of a disaster when that happens."
As a result, some Japanese pilots have been known to wear base jumping suits so they can jump out of their basket if worst comes to worst.
Along with four other competition officials, Mr Lacey flew to Northam ahead of the Nationals to undertake some of the necessary preparation work for the championships.
With the competition area extending about 40 kilometres north/south and 30km east/west, recent biosecurity risks like foot and mouth disease have led to a few areas being off limits for the competitors.
"I've been driving around with a farmer liaison personnel, talking to farmers to make sure we have their permission to take off from and put targets on their properties," Mr Lacey said.
"I'll be setting tasks that make it almost impossible for the competitors to land on those properties where the owner's are concerned about the biosecurity risk - that's quite a new challenge.
"But there's always different hurdles depending on the time of year - the 2017 Nationals were held in September so there were a lot of canola crops we had to make sure the competitors dodged when landing."
While Mr Lacey is responsible for setting the competition tasks, he said the event was largely the result of a huge community effort by local volunteers, who acted as measuring teams, helped crew the balloons and liaised with local farmers.
Based at the Northam Aero Club, Northam Ballooning Events was incorporated in early 2019 and has been the main driving force behind a range of ballooning competitions and events held in the Shire of Northam.
READ MORE:
In the subsequent years after the National Championships were staged in Northam in 1981 and 1984, the local ballooning industry experienced a lull, with the competition mostly held on the east coast, perhaps due to the logistical difficulties in transporting the competitors' ballooning equipment to Western Australia.
However, due to the enthusiasm of a few Northam balloonists, the National Championships were successfully brought back to the town in 2015 and 2017 to much acclaim.
Mr Lacey said the climate of the Avon Valley made it the perfect spot for a ballooning competition.
"In general we have cold calm air on the ground and good wind speeds above so we can cover a lot of distance but it's safe to fly with nice calm take offs and landings," Mr Lacey said.
The weather, which tends to be much more predictable in the mornings, will determine what tasks can be set for the pilots this week.
"In the morning we plan to fly between an hour and two hours and, depending on the wind speed, we will set anywhere between two and six tasks spread out over the countryside," Mr Lacey said.
"The object of the exercises is not a race in terms of who can get there fastest, it's a series of accuracy tasks."
While there are manual tasks in which pilots attempt to throw a sandbag with a streamer on the end of it on a plastic target on the ground, the advancement of GPS technology over the past decade has led to the competition also incorporating 3D tasks.
"That means rather than a target on the ground, it can be a target 3000 feet in the air," Mr Lacey said.
"We give a grid reference on the map so they know where their target is relative to the earth.
"That's become increasingly popular with the pilots because it's really challenging - but it's not so popular with the ground crew and spectators because you have no idea whether they are close to their targets or not."
The final day of the Nationals is tomorrow, Friday, May 12, however if you missed out on seeing the competition this week, the 5th FAI Women's World Hot Air Ballooning Championship will also be held in Northam in September.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.