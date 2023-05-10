Farm Weekly
Store sale will suit all buyers needs

By Jodie Rintoul
May 10 2023 - 1:00pm
MJ Rees, Collie, will be back on the vendor's list at the Nutrien Livestock Boyanup store sale on Friday, May 12, with another 100 South Devon calves aged seven to eight months old.
THE Nutrien Livestock South West team will hold a second store sale at Boyanup this Friday, May 12, featuring another great line-up of store cattle.

