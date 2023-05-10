THE Nutrien Livestock South West team will hold a second store sale at Boyanup this Friday, May 12, featuring another great line-up of store cattle.
A yarding of 1000 cattle is expected and there will be something for everyone in the offering, including a large run of beef steers and heifers, plus a good offering of Friesian steers - as well as first-cross steers and heifers.
Nutrien Livestock, South West manager Mark McKay said it would be another good yarding of store cattle which would suit a range of buyers.
"We will have a large run of beef cattle again, ranging in age from four to 16 months, plus a sizeable run of Friesian steers, aged six to 18 months, plus a good offering of first-cross steers and heifers," Mr McKay said.
In the beef steer and heifer offering, the Rees family, DW & MJ Rees, Collie, will be the biggest vendor with an offering of 100 South Devon calves.
The 60 steers and 40 heifers are the younger brothers and sisters of the calves the family sold in the April store sale.
The seven to eight-month-old calves were weaned in March and have been vaccinated twice with 5in1 as calves.
Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey agent Errol Gardiner said the steers were expected to weigh from 200-280 kilograms and average about 240kg.
"They are lightweight calves and they will be ideal for backgrounding," Mr Gardiner said.
The next biggest vendor in the beef pens will be MG Armstrong, Northcliffe, which has nominated 70 steers which are 14mo.
The Armstrongs will offer 25 Angus steers, 25 Murray Grey steers and 20 Charolais steers.
Dardanup-based RJ & AE Hughan will also be among the bigger contributors to the beef run.
The Hughans have nominated 48 Angus cross calves (28 steers and 20 heifers) aged 13-14mo.
The owner-bred calves are by New Generation Angus bulls and out of Salers and Salers-cross cows.
Other larger vendors in the beef run will be Woolhara, Gibson and Maranup, with 25 Angus calves (nine steers and 14 heifers) in the 12-15mo age bracket and DF & J Riegert, Yarloop, with 24 owner-bred Chargreys (12 steers and 12 heifers) in the 8-10mo age range.
In the line-up of dairy steers, first-cross steers and heifers, the Scott family, Gundagai Dairy, Elgin, will be the largest vendor in the section.
The Scotts have nominated 100 Friesian poddy steers from their large dairy enterprise.
The 8mo steers are from their spring calving program.
The Jenkins family, AC & CA Jenkins Family Trust, Busselton/Denmark, will also feature strongly in these pens, with 52 owner-bred, 8mo steers.
Broken down, they will offer 40 Friesian steers and 12 Angus-Freisian steers.
Also contributing numbers will be regular vendors TD & JD Norton, Benger, which will offer 45 well-bred, 8mo Friesian steers from its dairy operation, while Stenelees Pastoral Co, Acton Park, will have 40 Friesian steers (10-12mo) in the pens.
Evans Dairy, Busselton, rounds out the larger vendors of owner-bred dairy steers.
The Busselton-based enterprise has nominated 13 Friesian steers and 10 Angus-Friesian steers, as well as 34 Montbeliarde cross steers and 12 Aussie Red steers.
All the steers from Evans Dairy are 10mo and owner-bred.
Yalyalup-based D & L Gow has nominated just Angus-Friesian steers and its offering will be made up of 21 steers aged 16-17mo and 10 younger 7mo steers.
Other vendors in the Friesian steer and first-cross steer offering will include IR Sorgiovanni, Harvey and GP & EL Papalia, Brunswick.
The draft from the Sorgiovannis will consist of 10 Angus-Friesian steers (18mo) and four Friesian steers (18mo), which were purchased as young stock and grown out, while the Papalia family will present 12 Friesian steers aged 12-14 months from their calf-rearing operation.
