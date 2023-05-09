Farm Weekly
Home/News

Western Power expands helicopter line washing in Mid West

Updated May 9 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Insulators, which sit on top of power poles, are washed and siliconed via helicopter. The expandsion follows a successful trial period, with plans to go further across WA. Picture by Western Power.
Insulators, which sit on top of power poles, are washed and siliconed via helicopter. The expandsion follows a successful trial period, with plans to go further across WA. Picture by Western Power.

Western Power will be treating a further 2000 insulators via helicopter on the long power line feeding Dongara, Springfield, Milo and Greenough to improve network resilience in the Mid West region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.