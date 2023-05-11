Despite concerns over a particularly dry Autumn, the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has recorded 'above average to very much above average' rainfall in the eastern and south west regions of Western Australia.
According to the bureau's monthly climate summary, April's monthly rainfall was the ninth-highest recorded, and the wettest since 2000.
This was partially due to severe Tropical Cyclone Ilsa bringing rain to the north in mid-April, and a low pressure system coming across the southern regions later in the month.
"It was only a handful of events which contributed to the higher rainfall totals," a spokesperson said.
In line with forecasting, it was also a much warmer month than previous years in the western and northern half of the State, but the maximum temperatures sat on average in the southeastern parts.
May started off with a moderate cold front in the south west of the State, which brought in 1-2mm of rain across the regions, but keeping temperatures "fairly mild".
About 50km southeast of Pemberton, the town of Shannon recorded the most rain in the state, 13mm in the past 24 hours.
For the rest of the month, BoM is continuing to predict a below average month in terms of rainfall.
"Following April's totals, this will probably be closer to an average month of rainfall," a spokesperson said.
This is due to fewer forecasted cold fronts, which bring in cold, wet weather.
"The forecast for the upcoming months shows the number of cold fronts are likely to be on the lower end."
The maximum and minimum temperatures across the State are predicted to be above average in the South West Land Division, between Geraldton and Esperance.
