FERTILISER prices have started to track different paths - with urea prices on the incline, while phosphorus and potassium prices continue to decrease after their peak in April 2022.
According to a recent Rabobank report, while the three fertilisers tend to mirror each other relatively closely, urea has begun in its own direction after oil production cuts, a rebound in United States' demand and the news of a possible increase in China's fertiliser export quota.
While China's exports are yet to be confirmed, the increase in quota could expand the global supply of fertiliser.
"This would fuel the bearish phosphate market and provide support to stabilise urea prices," said Rabobank agriculture analyst Vitor Pistoia.
A change in China's exports would mean that Chinese providers could increase their exports, which, combined with a temporary price increase, would put Chinese urea at competitive levels, thus increasing global supply.
"There are many moving pieces and factors that still need to play out before a new price level for farm inputs is set," Mr Pistoia said.
"The landing track is rough and full of potholes."
The United States' market has flipped in the past month from weak market activity to planting corn ahead of schedule - resulting in greater buying and inputs shipments than anticipated.
This pushed the market up 40 per cent month-on-month for New Orleans barges.
The US crop development is one to watch, as Mr Pistoia believes a faster planting rate and more investment in inputs could lead to higher yields.
"The already vast planted area could signify a massive harvest, pushing commodities prices and affordability to a different level globally," Mr Pistoia said.
Cuts in oil supply by 1.15m barrels of oil per day, announced by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in early April, has contributed to pushing urea prices upwards.
After the announcement, an instant 8pc price surge was felt, but Mr Pistoia said this has since faded away - with Brent crude futures back to pre-announcement levels.
However, the story is slightly different for phosphorus and potassium fertilisers.
Despite a reduction in the mining and processing of phosphorus and potassium fertilisers, the global available supply continues to exceed demand, acting as a softener for prices.
End users are buying "from hand to mouth" due to farm input and commodity price uncertainties.
