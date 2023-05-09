Farm Weekly
Home/News

Urea has increased off the news of a possible increase in China's fertiliser export quota

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
May 10 2023 - 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Urea prices have started to increase, while phosphorus an potassium track a slightly different path - and continue to drop.
Urea prices have started to increase, while phosphorus an potassium track a slightly different path - and continue to drop.

FERTILISER prices have started to track different paths - with urea prices on the incline, while phosphorus and potassium prices continue to decrease after their peak in April 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.