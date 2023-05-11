AFTER a successful High Rainfall Zone (HRZ) Farming Systems project, FAR Australia has announced the conclusion of the research investment across the Esperance and Albany port zone.
This will mean that the Esperance port zone will not support a FAR Australia Crop Technology Centre in 2023, however the Albany port zone Crop Technology Centre will continue to deliver the Hyper Yielding Crops project in 2023 following a one-year extension confirmed by the Grains Research and Development Corporation.
FAR Australia managing director Nick Poole said he remained hopeful his organisation would secure further work which would support research relevant to the agroecology of each port zone in the near future.
The HRZ farming systems project data was released earlier this year, to help growers overcome major constraints, adopt superior long-season varieties and develop management packages to express superior yield potentials.
Over the past decade there has been a trend towards more cropping in the HRZ but yields are typically 1-3 tonnes per hectare below water-limited yield potential for wheat and 0.5-1.5 t/ha for canola in an average season.
These limited yield potentials presented a significant opportunity to lift the profitability of cropping systems in the HRZ, defined in Western Australia as arable areas with annual rainfall above 450 millimetres.
Over the three years of the project, the team focused on supporting growers to increase the value of the cropping phase in the HRZ farming system by 10 per cent.
This was done by addressing modelled crop yield potential and the gap between potential and realised yield in wheat and canola crops grown in the HRZ in Albany and Esperance.
This project has helped to deliver a better understanding of the yield potential of different combinations of germplasm (i.e. winter vs spring germplasm), early sowing and farming systems advances based on soil amelioration.
"I am confident that the project has shown that 7-8t/ha potential for barley crops and 6-7t/ha for wheat crops is a reality for the high rainfall zone of the Esperance port zone which we expect is well above the average for this region," Mr Poole said.
He said it was important to note that in a relatively frost-free environment, the project has shown that winter wheat from mid-April sowing does not have the inherent advantage that FAR Australia originally believed from the project's modelling studies; the higher yields have been achieved with spring wheat and spring barley germplasm in the Esperance port zone.
The project tried to combine the benefits of soil amelioration and see what germplasm was best suited when farmers have started sowing earlier than traditional start times.
"We have been surprised that it's not winter, but it's been spring-based germplasm in our relatively frost-free environment," Mr Poole said.
Nutrition for wheat was one of the key aspects that can close the yield gap in the southern port zones, along with disease management - especially for barley.
However, there are always risks with higher input farming systems, especially in seasons that don't deliver high rainfall.
With better attention to detail around the timing of inputs, particularly those around disease management, Mr Poole believes growers can minimise those losses in drier seasons that may be less representative of what is normally experienced in the high rainfall zones.
Mr Poole wanted to take the opportunity to thank growers for their ongoing support and he looked forward to delivering more valuable research and extension to the region in the future.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories.
