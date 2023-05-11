Farm Weekly
FAR Australia has announced the conclusion of the research investment across the Esperance and Albany port zone

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
May 11 2023
FAR Australia managing director Nick Poole hopes to secure further work which would support research relevant to the agroecology of each port zone in the future.
AFTER a successful High Rainfall Zone (HRZ) Farming Systems project, FAR Australia has announced the conclusion of the research investment across the Esperance and Albany port zone.

