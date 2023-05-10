THERE was some good news for investors in the latest housing market figures released last week.
Perth's house market is on the rise, with the median price increasing by 3.2 per cent in the year to April.
Real Estate Institute of Western Australia (REIWA) chief executive officer Cath Hart said the city's median house price for April was $547,000.
She said this was marginally down by $500 from March, but REIWA sales data suggested it would increase again as more sales settled in the coming months.
"It was $530,000 at the same time last year," Ms Hart said.
"Our data is showing increased activity in the $500,000 to $1 million price range and this is contributing to the increase."
Read also:
Conversely, the unit market is remaining relatively stable.
The preliminary annual median price for Perth units in April was $399,500.
This was $500 lower than in March, $500 lower than three months ago and down $15,500 - or 3.7pc - over the year-to-April.
Ms Hart said the strong demand for houses was reflected in the selling time, which was a median of 14 days in April.
Units took a median of 26 days to sell.
The rental market is showing a similar trend.
The median weekly rent for houses rose from $550 in March to $575 in April - a 4.5pc increase over the month - and $95 - or 19.8pc - increase over the year.
The median weekly unit rent has also been rising, but not at the same rate.
It was $500 in April, which was unchanged from March and $70 - or 16.3pc - higher than in April 2022.
"In this tight market, it's worth considering that units can be a more affordable option for buyers and renters," Ms Hart said.
"They're a good step for first-home buyers looking to get into the market and can potentially be rented out in the future and used to provide equity for a future second home."
CoreLogic's Perth home value index increased 0.6pc in April, 1pc over the quarter and 1.3pc over the year.
Along with Adelaide, Perth is the only capital city in Australia to show growth over the 12 months.
According to REIWA, Perth's top performing suburbs for house price growth in April were: Victoria Park (up 3pc to $782,500), Coodanup (up 2.8pc to $365,000), Eglinton (up 2.7pc to $475,000), Quinns Rocks (up 2.4pc to $610,000) and Ocean Reef (up 2.1pc to $$970,000).
Dawesville, Stirling, Golden Bay, Bentley and Yokine also recorded moderate growth.
There were 6570 properties for sale on reiwa.com at the end of April.
This is a 7.8pc reduction from March and 18.5pc lower than at the same time last year.
"While April traditionally has less market activity due to the number of holidays during the month, the last time we saw the number of properties available for sale at this level was in June 2010," Ms Hart said.
"While this sounds concerning, properties are still coming to the market at reasonable levels.
"It is the speed of sales that is keeping this number low.
"Right now, sales are tracking at the same level as new listings - which essentially means that as one property comes to the market, another sells."
REIWA weekly data showed property listings have remained below 7000 since the beginning of the month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.