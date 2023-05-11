FOURTH-generation beef producer Adrian Carroll flicked the farm life to take up other pursuits in the city.
He has now returned to his agricultural roots to sell real estate across the South West from the Elders Bunbury office.
Mr Carroll grew up on a farm at Cundinup, out of Nannup, and was always doing odd jobs around the farm with his father and brother, who continue to operate the family's property together.
"I loved the farm, but I knew early on that I didn't want to be a farmer," Mr Carroll said.
He went to school in Nannup until year 10 and then transferred to Busselton to complete years 11 and 12.
Following that was university and a Bachelor's degree in Marketing Management.
Mr Carroll stayed in the city and got a job at Landgate, in Midland, during which time he also completed a Graduate Diploma in Property Valuation.
He worked at Landgate for 15 years, with the past seven of those as a land valuer.
"I was doing many things there, including valuing land for shire rates, doing market valuations for Crown land disposals and leases and compensation valuations for people whose land was resumed by the State Government for things such as road widenings," he said.
"By the time I left Landgate, I was the principal valuer for the rural and pastoral team."
After 15 years at Landgate, Mr Carroll said it was time to make a change.
He said the opportunity came up to shift to Bunbury and he grabbed it with both hands to be back near the family farm.
"I also had a long interest in selling real estate, so the stars had aligned," Mr Carroll said.
"I reached out to Simon Cheetham, senior rural estate executive, of Elders, and - after discussions - I joined the Elders Real Estate team.
"A big drawcard for joining Elders was a family connection, as my brother Michael has been with Elders for more than 20 years and is the South West livestock manager - making Elders a well-recommended place to work."
Mr Carroll said his previous role at Landgate was very complementary to the sales role at Elders.
"But rather than analysis after the fact (of the sale), you need to be on the front foot and working with the sellers before the sale, understanding their rationale and motivation" he said.
"A lot of what I do is building relationships and undertaking sale research.
"With the property market currently booming in WA's South West, part of that will mean hitting up all those who are looking to buy land."
Already Mr Carroll has started developing relationships with resource and mining companies, farmers and government departments.
"All of these players are in the market actively looking to do deals," he said.
"Whether it is for farming, forestry or carbon offset, properties are selling fast down here.
"The market is very buoyant.
"There is limited supply coming up for sale, but a lot of interest in buying land.
"It is a bit out of whack.
"The Western Australian forestry industry is particularly active at the moment and pine trees are the flavour of the month."
Mr Carroll said it was hard for some farmers to compete in the current market due to the rising values of land.
"I am not sure how many growers can compete for land until the resources sector and government spend all their money," he said.
Mr Carroll started with Elders in January and already has multiple listings for sale, including a $3 million, 40-hectare lifestyle block right on the Blackwood River.
In his spare time, he enjoys life with his wife and two children.
Mr Carroll said he loved camping and being in the outdoors, and that had been another attraction to moving to Bunbury this year.
What gets him out of bed in the morning is the fact he loves his job and being out on the road meeting people.
"I am just trying to get my name out there and meet as many people as I can," he said.
"I have been to many local bull sales to introduce myself around and I am out on the road as much as possible, as I much rather be out meeting people than being stuck behind a desk."
