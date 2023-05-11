Farm Weekly
Boy from the bush returns to the South West

By Mel Williams
May 12 2023 - 8:00am
Adrian Carroll started with Elders Real Estate in January and already has multiple listings for sale, including a $3 million, 40-hectare lifestyle block right on the Blackwood River.
FOURTH-generation beef producer Adrian Carroll flicked the farm life to take up other pursuits in the city.

