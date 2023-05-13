Farm Weekly
Thea's dream of sustainable ice cream

By Mel Williams
May 13 2023 - 10:00am
Thea Walker aims to produce a dairy-free avocado ice cream.
A QUEST to reduce waste on her family's Manjimup orchard got Thea Walker thinking about product development using avocados.

Mel Williams

