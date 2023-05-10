Farm Weekly
Kondinin commemorates Anzac Day with mural

Updated May 10 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
The stunning mural on the water tank, commissioned by the Kondinin Community Recreation Council and done by artist Jacob Shakey Butler.
More than 150 people attended the Kondinin Anzac Day dawn service this year that showcased a new mural by artist Jacob 'Shakey' Butler.

