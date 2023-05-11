Farm Weekly
Home/News

AGT's new lupin varieties for release

May 12 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AGT Lupin breeder Matt Aubert said the new varieties would have improved agronomics and disease resistance.
AGT Lupin breeder Matt Aubert said the new varieties would have improved agronomics and disease resistance.

The release of two new lupin varieties for the 2024 season demonstrates Australian Grain Technologies' (AGT) commitment to the lupin industry, according to the organisation's chief executive officer and head of breeding, Haydn Kuchel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.