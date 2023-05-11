The release of two new lupin varieties for the 2024 season demonstrates Australian Grain Technologies' (AGT) commitment to the lupin industry, according to the organisation's chief executive officer and head of breeding, Haydn Kuchel.
"We have been working hard on improving the lupin germplasm that we received from the WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development in 2016," Mr Kuchel said.
"Plant breeding can be a slow process, but since we took over the lupin breeding mantle, AGT has applied cutting edge DNA based genomic selection at a level beyond any legume breeding in Australia to ramp up the rate of yield improvement.
"We also use advanced statistics and robotics to ensure that lupin breeding keeps pace with wheat and barley breeding.
"This year we went a step further, fast-tracking the seed production of two new lupin varieties over summer in southern WA.
"We plan on growing four generations of lupins in just two years to make sure that WA growers have the best lupin varieties in their paddocks as soon as possible."
Mr Kuchel said these two new lupin varieties were testament to that investment and would demonstrate a leap forward for lupin growers - offering wide adaptation, high and stable yields, low risk of pod shatter and seed splitting, metribuzin tolerance and improved stem Phomopsis resistance.
He said AGT was committed to developing varieties that delivered greater returns to growers."These two new varieties, tested as AGTP0013 and AGTP0054, are exciting alternatives to what is currently available to lupin growers," Mr Kuchel said.
He said these new varieties each offered an exciting balance of traits to lupin growers.
In trials, AGTP0013 has shown itself best suited to northern and central WA and has slightly quicker maturity than PBA Jurien, while AGTP0054 displays an advantage in southern growing regions of WA, being slightly slower maturing than PBA Jurien.
For his part, AGT lupin breeder Matt Aubert is excited to have both new varieties so close to commercial launch.
"It's a clear indication that the lupin breeding program is really starting to hum," Mr Aubert said.
"We're very proud of our first release, Coyote, and recent release Lawler for the Eastern States, however the varieties slated for release to growers in 2024 signal a major step in providing Australia's largest lupin growing region - WA - with elite yield, improved agronomics and disease resistance."
Lupins play a significant role in supplying cropping systems with nitrogen and are well adapted to the sandy soils found in the Western Australian Wheatbelt.
"WA accounts for more than 80 per cent of lupin exports and is the world's leading producer and exporter of lupins, so these variety releases are incredibly important for the farmers of Western Australia."
The two new Lupin varieties will be named and released later this year.
